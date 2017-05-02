Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Stories Of Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents

05/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Stories Of Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents

By Shanna Perkins  |  Photos by Fusion Photography


Ask anyone what their favorite thing about Acadiana is and you will always receive the same answer – “The people.” That trademark gracious and caring spirit exuded from each Acadiana resident is cultivated from a very young age, meaning the adolescents within our community are as equally remarkable as their older counterparts. This is why we devote this section – Bright From The Start – to Acadiana’s next great generation. 

While no two honorees have walked similar paths, they all share a passion for excelling, for never giving up and always reaching higher. Many of them have overcome obstacles that seem unimaginable, but they recount their stories with smiles on their faces. The talent, resilience and dedication exemplified by each of these children are what truly make them Bright From The Start. We can’t wait to see what greatness the future has in store for each of them. 


Danielle LeCompte 17

11th Grade, Highland Baptist Christian School 

Persevering Philanthropist 


Emmanuel Guidry 18

12th Grade, Westgate High School 

Triumphant Teen 


Rafaela Olivato  10

4th Grade, Catholic High School 

Brave Brazilian


 Tolson Frantzen 18

12th Grade, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Air Force Academic 


 J’Von Denton  12

6th Grade, Highland Baptist School 

Studious Son 


 Caroline Rose Curet 18

12th Grade, New Iberia Senior High 

Academic All Star


 Wesley Cole Laurents 17

12th Grade, Catholic High School 

Steadfast Servant 






Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents Danielle LeCompte Emmanuel Guidry Rafaela Olivato Tolson Frantzen J’Von Denton Caroline Rose Curet Wesley Cole Laurents

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 12:00AM

    The Crawfish Festival has become one of the largest gatherings of world famous Cajun musicians. A...

  • Dog’s Day Out

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    As part of their “Dog’s Day Out” event on Saturday, May 6th from 10AM- 2PM, Ranch Outlet will ...

  • Family Fun Day

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00AM

    We want our family to get to know your family! Come hang out and eat, experience Acadiana Park...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle