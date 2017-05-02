Stories Of Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents

By Shanna Perkins | Photos by Fusion Photography

Ask anyone what their favorite thing about Acadiana is and you will always receive the same answer – “The people.” That trademark gracious and caring spirit exuded from each Acadiana resident is cultivated from a very young age, meaning the adolescents within our community are as equally remarkable as their older counterparts. This is why we devote this section – Bright From The Start – to Acadiana’s next great generation.

While no two honorees have walked similar paths, they all share a passion for excelling, for never giving up and always reaching higher. Many of them have overcome obstacles that seem unimaginable, but they recount their stories with smiles on their faces. The talent, resilience and dedication exemplified by each of these children are what truly make them Bright From The Start. We can’t wait to see what greatness the future has in store for each of them.