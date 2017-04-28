Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

In This Issue: May 2017

04/28/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Today

On The Cover: 

Mother and daughter Jackie and Danielle LeCompte share an embrace. The pair has been through a lot together, and we were fortunate enough to tell each of their stories in this issue. Read about Jackie’s courageous act on Page 6. You can hear Danielle’s side of the story in our Bright From the Start section on Page 37. Photo by Fusion Photography. 


Departments  

6 Personality 

10 Focus 

46 On Trend

48 Books 

62 Events 

68 Social Lights 


Features 

15 An Alligator On Iberia Street 

    The Story Behind The Striking New Mural 

37 Bright From The Start 

    Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents 

60 Bunk’n On The Bayou 

    The 2017 Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival 


Parenting 

18 Supermarket Sweep 

    Life Lessons From The Grocery Store 

21 Breathing Easy 

    Local Orthodontist Examines ADHD & Pediatric Breathing Link 

24 Fast Track To The Grownup Table 

    The Importance Of Etiquette 


Mother’s Day 

27 New Mom Expectations Vs. Realities 

    New Moms Share Their Stories 

32 Mother’s Day Gift Guide 


Kitchen & Bath 

49 Splish Splash 

    It’s Time To Remodel Your Bath 

53 Connected Cooking 

    The Smart Kitchen Has Arrived 

56 Counter Balance 

    All About Kitchen Counter Tops


In This Issue May 2017

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    04/30/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • National Day of Prayer Breakfast

    05/04/2017
    07:00AM — 08:00AM

    National Day of Prayer Breakfast Highland Baptist Church 607 Victory Drive New Iberia, LA 705...

  • Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 12:00AM

    The Crawfish Festival has become one of the largest gatherings of world famous Cajun musicians. A...

  • Dog’s Day Out

    05/06/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    As part of their “Dog’s Day Out” event on Saturday, May 6th from 10AM- 2PM, Ranch Outlet will ...

  • Family Fun Day

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00AM

    We want our family to get to know your family! Come hang out and eat, experience Acadiana Park...

  • LEDA Job Fair

    05/09/2017
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Whether you're just starting out in the workforce or ready to make a change, the LEDA Job Fair ca...

  • Leadership & Communication Development Conference

    05/13/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00PM

    Discover Your Leadership Potential To Better Influence Your Organization If you are a leader, m...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle