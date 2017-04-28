In This Issue: May 2017
04/28/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Today
On The Cover:
Mother and daughter Jackie and Danielle LeCompte share an embrace. The pair has been through a lot together, and we were fortunate enough to tell each of their stories in this issue. Read about Jackie’s courageous act on Page 6. You can hear Danielle’s side of the story in our Bright From the Start section on Page 37. Photo by Fusion Photography.
Departments
6 Personality
10 Focus
46 On Trend
48 Books
62 Events
68 Social Lights
Features
15 An Alligator On Iberia Street
The Story Behind The Striking New Mural
37 Bright From The Start
Acadiana’s Impressive Adolescents
60 Bunk’n On The Bayou
The 2017 Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts & Heritage Festival
Parenting
18 Supermarket Sweep
Life Lessons From The Grocery Store
21 Breathing Easy
Local Orthodontist Examines ADHD & Pediatric Breathing Link
24 Fast Track To The Grownup Table
The Importance Of Etiquette
Mother’s Day
27 New Mom Expectations Vs. Realities
New Moms Share Their Stories
32 Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Kitchen & Bath
49 Splish Splash
It’s Time To Remodel Your Bath
53 Connected Cooking
The Smart Kitchen Has Arrived
56 Counter Balance
All About Kitchen Counter Tops