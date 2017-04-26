Skip to main content

Social Lights: Broadway, Bites & Bubbles

04/26/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

The Iberia Performing Arts League Holds Annual Fundraiser: 

Broadway, Bites and Bubblies 

Friday, March 10 

Photos by Lee Ball

The Iberia Performing Arts League held its annual fundraiser “Broadway, Bites and Bubblies” on Friday, March 10 from 7-10 p.m. The event was held at the Shadows Bend home of Tommy and Mary Carol Leblanc. Featured were more than 10 local “Guest Chefs,” as well as a signature drink, Old Fashions and other bubblies. Cast members from current and previous IPAL productions were on hand to provide entertainment. 



