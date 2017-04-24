Fish Tales

04/24/2017 09:27AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Sports, Life+Leisure, Today

ABC Fishing Rodeo 2017

May 18 – 20

Sand Dollar Marinia, Grand Isle

www.abclouisiana.org/en-us/fishingrodeo

The ABC Fishing Rodeo features 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Awards in each Division Category including Big Game, Kayak Fishing, Shoreline and Spearfishing. Angler’s Registration includes eligibility of fish in rodeo, collared angler fishing shirt, free complimentary snack bar during the event, small meals provided by different members Thursday and Friday nights, and dinner at Saturday night’s award ceremony.





Annual Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo

May 26 – 28

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle





Statewide Tournament & Anglers’ Rodeo:

CCA-Louisiana’s 23rd-annual summer-long S.T.A.R. Tournament

May 27 – Sept. 4

www.ccastar.com

225-952-9200

The CCA Louisiana STAR (Statewide Tournament and Anglers Rodeo) is in its 23rd year of competition. Each year the tournament begins on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and lasts until Labor Day. STAR is CCA Louisiana’s largest membership drive and boasts over 13,000 participants each year. During the competition, anglers compete for over $500,000 in prizes. Since the tournament is meant to be a membership drive, it has a little something for all Louisiana Saltwater Anglers. Its signature division is the Tagged Redfish Division. CCA releases 50 tagged redfish each year. If you are in the tournament and catch one, you win!





20th Annual SwollFest Fishing Rodeo

June 7 – 10

Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle.

www.swollfest.com

504-858-8905

Swollfest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded by Dr. Nick Rauber, that raises money for American Diabetes Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Swollfest has hundreds of dedicated participants and sponsors that promote the rodeo along with spreading awareness for the charities.





E.D. White Rodeo

June 17

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle





3rd Annual Louisiana Pipeliners

Fishing Rodeo

Saturday, June 24

Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, Grand Isle

225-921-0284

www.louisianapipeliners.org/fishing-rodeo

The 3rd Annual Louisiana Pipeliners Fishing Rodeo features both Guided and Unguided divisions with categories including Biggest Trout: within slot limit 12″-25”; Biggest Redfish: within slot limit 16”-27”; Biggest Stringer: 3 Trout/1 Red all within slot limits as stated above. Registration will be held Friday, June 23 at the Tarpon Rodeo Pavillion next to the Sand Dollar Marina, in Grand Isle. The tournament will be held Saturday morning at first light. The weigh in will take place at the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion from 2 – 4 p.m. Team Registration is $500 and door prize tickets are $5.





Annual Creole Classic Fishing Rodeo

June 23 – 24

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle

www.creoleclassic.com

Now in its 32nd year, the Creole Classic fishing tournament has evolved into one of the “Premier” fishing tournaments on the island, drawing thousands of fishing enthusiasts and those who come for the “Party” to the island each June. The concept of the rodeo has never changed since its first year, which is a fun, family oriented tournament whose funds are donated to worthy charities. The tournament is held the first weekend after Father’s Day. Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children under 12 are $15.





Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo

July 1 - 3

Moran’s Fourchon Marina, Port Fourchon





The 8th Annual STM Fishing Rodeo

July 14 - 15

Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point

337-988-3700

www.stmcougars.net

The 8th Annual STM Fishing Rodeo presented by AMG Integrated Healthcare Management will be held July 14 and 15 at Quintana Landing in Cypremort Point. The rodeo featured two days of fishing and great food with STM alumni and friends. The rodeo will host anglers in categories including Offshore Division, Inshore Division, Spear Fishing Division and Best Boat. Proceeds from the tournament help to raise money for the STM Alumni Scholarship. This scholarship provides tuition assistance for our students with financial needs.





8TH Annual “Ride The Bull” Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle

www.calmwatercharters.net

Ride The Bull Kayak Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, August 26, at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle Louisiana.





International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo

July 27 – 29

Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle

www.tarponrodeo.org

985-306-0535

Established in 1928, the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States. The rodeo is held during the last weekend in July that includes the Sunday. Come join the festivities and compete for one of the coveted trophies.





56th Grand Isle Original Redfish Rodeo

Sept. 1 – 3

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle





Caminda Redfish Rodeo

Sept. 23 – 25

Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle





11th Annual Grand Isle

Ladies Fishing Rodeo

Oct. 7

Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle