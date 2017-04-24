Fish Tales
ABC Fishing Rodeo 2017
May 18 – 20
Sand Dollar Marinia, Grand Isle
www.abclouisiana.org/en-us/fishingrodeo
The ABC Fishing Rodeo features 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place Awards in each Division Category including Big Game, Kayak Fishing, Shoreline and Spearfishing. Angler’s Registration includes eligibility of fish in rodeo, collared angler fishing shirt, free complimentary snack bar during the event, small meals provided by different members Thursday and Friday nights, and dinner at Saturday night’s award ceremony.
Annual Grand Isle Speckled Trout Rodeo
May 26 – 28
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
Statewide Tournament & Anglers’ Rodeo:
CCA-Louisiana’s 23rd-annual summer-long S.T.A.R. Tournament
May 27 – Sept. 4
www.ccastar.com
225-952-9200
The CCA Louisiana STAR (Statewide Tournament and Anglers Rodeo) is in its 23rd year of competition. Each year the tournament begins on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and lasts until Labor Day. STAR is CCA Louisiana’s largest membership drive and boasts over 13,000 participants each year. During the competition, anglers compete for over $500,000 in prizes. Since the tournament is meant to be a membership drive, it has a little something for all Louisiana Saltwater Anglers. Its signature division is the Tagged Redfish Division. CCA releases 50 tagged redfish each year. If you are in the tournament and catch one, you win!
20th Annual SwollFest Fishing Rodeo
June 7 – 10
Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle.
www.swollfest.com
504-858-8905
Swollfest is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, founded by Dr. Nick Rauber, that raises money for American Diabetes Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Swollfest has hundreds of dedicated participants and sponsors that promote the rodeo along with spreading awareness for the charities.
E.D. White Rodeo
June 17
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
3rd Annual Louisiana Pipeliners
Fishing Rodeo
Saturday, June 24
Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, Grand Isle
225-921-0284
www.louisianapipeliners.org/fishing-rodeo
The 3rd Annual Louisiana Pipeliners Fishing Rodeo features both Guided and Unguided divisions with categories including Biggest Trout: within slot limit 12″-25”; Biggest Redfish: within slot limit 16”-27”; Biggest Stringer: 3 Trout/1 Red all within slot limits as stated above. Registration will be held Friday, June 23 at the Tarpon Rodeo Pavillion next to the Sand Dollar Marina, in Grand Isle. The tournament will be held Saturday morning at first light. The weigh in will take place at the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion from 2 – 4 p.m. Team Registration is $500 and door prize tickets are $5.
Annual Creole Classic Fishing Rodeo
June 23 – 24
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
www.creoleclassic.com
Now in its 32nd year, the Creole Classic fishing tournament has evolved into one of the “Premier” fishing tournaments on the island, drawing thousands of fishing enthusiasts and those who come for the “Party” to the island each June. The concept of the rodeo has never changed since its first year, which is a fun, family oriented tournament whose funds are donated to worthy charities. The tournament is held the first weekend after Father’s Day. Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children under 12 are $15.
Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo
July 1 - 3
Moran’s Fourchon Marina, Port Fourchon
The 8th Annual STM Fishing Rodeo
July 14 - 15
Quintana Landing, Cypremort Point
337-988-3700
www.stmcougars.net
The 8th Annual STM Fishing Rodeo presented by AMG Integrated Healthcare Management will be held July 14 and 15 at Quintana Landing in Cypremort Point. The rodeo featured two days of fishing and great food with STM alumni and friends. The rodeo will host anglers in categories including Offshore Division, Inshore Division, Spear Fishing Division and Best Boat. Proceeds from the tournament help to raise money for the STM Alumni Scholarship. This scholarship provides tuition assistance for our students with financial needs.
8TH Annual “Ride The Bull” Extreme Kayak Fishing Tournament
Saturday, Aug. 26
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
www.calmwatercharters.net
Ride The Bull Kayak Fishing Tournament will be held Saturday, August 26, at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle Louisiana.
International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo
July 27 – 29
Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle
www.tarponrodeo.org
985-306-0535
Established in 1928, the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States. The rodeo is held during the last weekend in July that includes the Sunday. Come join the festivities and compete for one of the coveted trophies.
56th Grand Isle Original Redfish Rodeo
Sept. 1 – 3
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
Caminda Redfish Rodeo
Sept. 23 – 25
Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle
11th Annual Grand Isle
Ladies Fishing Rodeo
Oct. 7
Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle
