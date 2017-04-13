More Great Reads

04/13/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Book Review

By Ray Saadi





BOOKS FOR LIVING

By Will Schwalbe (Knopf 25.95)

The author loves to read and share the nuggets of wisdom he gleans from books, like his obvious favorite, “The Importance of Living” by Lin Yutang. Yutang “makes a case for loafing, for savoring food and drink, for not striving too much.” Sounds good to me. The book that touched me the most was John Gunther’s “Death Be Not Proud” written about the last 15 months of his 17-year-old son’s life, the most poignant words from the boy’s mother; “I wish we had loved Johnny more.” Similar wishes are often heard today. Schwalbe’s insights are sure to stimulate your love of reading.

METAPHORS BE WITH YOU

An A to Z Dictionary of History’s Greatest

Metaphorical Quotations.

By Dr. Mardy Grothe (Harper $19.99)

Fans of puns won’t be alone in enjoying this entertaining and instructive book on metaphors featuring his ten favorites on 250 topics. And, if that’s not enough, each subject features a QR code you can scan with your smartphone or tablet for hundreds more. You’ll find John Cheever’s, “I can’t write without a reader. It’s precisely like a kiss--you can’t do it alone.” or Robert Frost’s, “Happiness makes up in height for what it lacks in length.” And many you won’t find in other collections. You can read it to learn or just be entertained. You won’t be disappointed.



