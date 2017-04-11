Outstanding Achievers Award Banquet
04/11/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
Gallery: Outstanding Achievers Award Banquet [9 Images] Click any image to expand.
Friday, Feb. 17
The Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce held its 61st Annual Outstanding Achievers Award Banquet on February 17. The theme was A Night In Paris. John Boudreaux Sr. was recognized as the year’s Outstanding Citizen. Other awards went to Howard Poche, Janice Broussard, Pam Shelton, Gail & Donovan Garcia, Lionel Lancon, Devon Willis-Jones, Sha’Quailyn Johnlouis and Kanisha Allen.
