04/11/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

IBERIA Parish

Catholic High School

chspanthers.com

1301 de La Salle Dr., New Iberia

337-364-5116

CHS presents a full slate of summer camps from May 30-July 20. Camps include football, softball, science, basketball, dance, reading, cheer, soccer and math. Camps are held during different weeks. Call for specific details.

City of New Iberia Park & Recreation

Swimming pools will be open this summer for youth and adults ages 8 and up. (Children under age 8 are allowed; however, a parent must remain with the child during the entire visit). Tennis lessons will also be offered. Start registering now at City Park.

Highland Baptist

hbcni.org

607 Victory Dr., New Iberia

337-365-5471

Vacation Bible School is held June 5-9 from 1-5 p.m. Call for details.

Iberia Parish Library System

iberia.lib.la.us/

The Iberia Parish Library System offers 60+ classes for children of all ages. Multiple classes offered daily. Check their website or call the branch nearest you.

Iberia Parish Recreation District

www.IberiaRecreation.com

113 Willow Wood Dr., New Iberia

The day camp theme is “Super Summer ‘17.” IREC will celebrate the fun they’ve had over the past 30 years and relive some of their favorite games, crafts, activities and more. Camp runs May 30 - Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for ages 4 - 12.

LAFAYETTE Parish

Acadiana Center for the Arts

www.AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org

101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

337-233-7060

Summer Art Camps at AcA offer creative, challenging and fun hands-on experiences for children. Sessions will be held for Art Masters, Old and New for ages 6 - 12 from May 30 - June 2. Sessions for Monster Mash: Sculpture for ages 8 - 14 will be held June 5-9. Sessions for Art in Nature: Drawing and Painting for ages 6 - 14 will be held June 12 - 16. Sessions for Art Safarai: 2D & 3D Exploration for ages 6 - 14 will be held June 19 - 23. Sessions for Passport to the Arts for ages 6 - 12 will be held June 26 - 30. Sessions for Young Master Series for ages 6 - 12 will be held July 10 -14. Register online.





Acadian Cultural Center

www.nps.gov/jela/summer-camps

501 Fisher Rd., Lafayette

337-232-0789

Culture Camps for ages 6-8 held June 5-9 & June 26-30, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., for a $30 supply fee. Camp for ages 9-11 will be held June 12-16 & June 19-23, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., for a $60 supply fee.





Acting Up (in Acadiana)

actingupinacadiana.com

101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

337-739-4273

Acting Up (in Acadiana) announces that registration for The Summer Youth Shakespeare Ensemble’s 15th Anniversary Season has begun. The 16-day intensive performing arts camp runs July 15-30, 2017 with performances of “As You Like It” on July 27, 28, 29 & 30, 2017; all activities take place at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Students ages 10- seniors in high school play all roles in this music filled comedy.

AOC Community Media

aocinc.org/learn.asp

Rosa Parks Transportation Center

101 Jefferson St., Ste. 100, Lafayette

337-232-4434

“Muse,” a free after-school creative program is available for ages 12-18. Sessions held Mondays 4:30-6 p.m. and are first come, first served, so pre-registration is encouraged. AOC membership not required. Call or visit the website for session dates and topics.





Cheerz Cheerleading Academy

cheerzacademy.com

Cheerz Summer Camp

1739 La Neuville Rd., Lafayette

337-857-2WIN (2946)

These 4-day summer camps for ages 5 and up are designed to teach the basics of cheerleading and tumbling. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Session One, June 19-22; Session Two, July 24-27. Cost is $125 per camper.

Christian Youth Theater

cytlafayette.org

337-258-2349

There’s musical theater, voice, dance and drama. CYT Trolls Summer Camp (ages 4-7), June 12-16, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church; CYT Teen Overnight Camp (ages 13-18), May 29 - June 1, at Toledo Bend State Park and CYT Mulan Junior Camp (ages 8-13), June 19-23, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the Family Life Church.

First Baptist Church

fbclaf.org

100 Lee Ave., Lafayette

337-233-1412

Vacation Bible School will be held June 5 – 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s theme is Galactic Starveyors. Contact Children’s Minister Dustin Lee at 337-593-3662 or send an email to dustin.lee@fbclaf.org for information about Vacation Bible School and weekend or summer camps.





First United Methodist Church

fumc-lafayette.org

703 Lee Ave., Lafayette

337-233-3811

Kidcam Camps for ages 3-13, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from May 30 – Aug. 4. Visit the website or call for details about specific classes. For more information visit KidCamCamps.com.





Kidz Kabaret - Into the Woods, Jr.

www.kidzkabaret.org

Summer Classes at Cite Des Arts

109 Vine St., Lafayette

337-291-1122

Kidz Kabaret is a performing arts education program that showcases the theatrical talent of children ages 7-14. The goal is to give each child an opportunity to perform and cultivate their unique talents and abilities. Kidz Kabaret produces full-length Broadway musical productions throughout year as well as workshops on various aspects of musical theatre. This year’s production is “Into the Woods, Jr.” Production camp begins June 5, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Performances will be June 23 - 25 & 30 and July 1 - 2. Registration fee is $250 for first child and $200 for second. Fees are due April 30.





Lafayette Public Library System

lafayettepubliclibrary.org

A wide range of programs for all ages are offered year around at 10 locations. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for more information.





Mix It Up Summer Cooking Camps

mixitupcooks.com

127 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette

337-534-0202

Camps include weekly themes with a variety of recipes which kids make hands-on, learn basic kitchen skills, and have fun in our kitchen. Weekly camps beginning May 30th through August 4th. 9a.m.-1:30p.m. Includes light breakfast, lunch, snacks.

Progressive Baptist Church

progressivebaptistchurchlaf.com

Summer Enrichment Program

2001 East Simcoe St., Lafayette

337-280-7190 or 337-234-3924

Summer Enrichment Program provides a safe, fun and educational environment for children during the summer. Registration is open through May 15 and camp is held May 30 - July 28.

St. Thomas More

stmcougars.net/campus-life/summer-camps

450 East Farrel Road, Lafayette

337-988-3700

St. Thomas More Catholic High School has several summer camp programs running from June through August including programs for softball, football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, dance, volleyball cheer and more.

Sylvan Learning Center

locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lafayette-la

221 North College Road, Lafayette

337-232-7323

Sylvan STEM camps for Grades 1-8 include a Robotics camp, Coding for Kids Video Game Design camp and Engineering camp. There’s also several academic camps for all ages including Study Edge camp, Early Reading Edge camp, Fit4Algebra camp and Writing camp.

The Bayou Church

2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette

337-984-8291

thebayouchurch.org

The Bayou Church offers five unique summer camps, ranging in age from Pre-K to seniors in high school. Registration is open to anyone meeting the age requirements.

The Little Gym of Lafayette

thelittlegym.com/lafayettela

4422F Amb. Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette

337-504-2623

Seasonal camps combine physical activity, gymnastics and games with arts, crafts and special LEGO® DUPLO® and LEGO® Juniors building activities. Also offering Super Kids’ Quest Camp for ages 3-8 and Grade School Skill Thrill Camp for ages 6-12. Flexible scheduling options.

Theatre Acadie @ Cité des Arts

www.theatreacadie.com

109 Vine St., Lafayette

337-704-7014

Theatre Acadie is devoted to the fostering of performing arts and preservation of Cajun culture through theatre classes, camps, workshops and productions. Theatre Summer Camp will be held June 26 - 30 for ages 4 - 9 at Cité des Arts. Register online.





TechBytes & SoundWaves

AcadianaSymphony.org/events/2017-summer-camps

Lafayette Science Museum

433 Jefferson St., Lafayette

337-232-4277

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory and the Lafayette Science Museum are partnering to conduct an out-of-this-world summer adventure! TechBytes and SoundWaves is a unique collaboration that will have students exploring core elements of Science, Technology and Music with unforgettable tours at the Lafayette Science Museum. Summer campers will also have an advantage to be some of the first to test a brand new exhibit yet to be released to the general public. The camp is for ages 7-14 and will be held June 6 – July 21, Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Science Museum.





Vermilionville

bayouvermiliondistrict.org/summer-camp

300 Fisher Road, Lafayette

337-233-4077

Camp series runs four separate weeks. The camp is geared for ages 5-12. The first three weeks incorporate French vocabulary into the activities; the last week of camp is all-ages, French immersion and entirely in French. Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The camp will begin with ages 5-8 in English June 19-23; ages 9-12 in English June 26-30; ages 5-8 in French July 10-14 and ages 9-12 in French July 17-21. Registration online.

YMCA Of Lafayette

theymcaofacadiana.com

800 East Farrel Road, Lafayette

337-993-9622

Camp is May 30 - Aug. 11 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday for ages 5-12. A Junior Leader Program (ages 13-15) is available for previous attendees. Registration is underway.





ST. MARTIN Parish

St. Martin Parish Library System

stmartinparishlibrary.org

337-394-2207

There will be a wide range of programs available daily at five locations for all ages including out-of-town artist performances and branches hosting movies. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for schedules.

ST. MARY Parish

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church

pharrchapelumc.org

517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City

985-384-7984

Vacation Bible School is July 23-27, 6-8:30 p.m. for PreK-6th grade children. Call for more information.

St. Mary Parish Library System

stmarylibrary.org

A six-week Summer Reading Program and other activities will be offered at all seven branches. For a complete schedule visit online or call the branch nearest you.

St. Mary Parish Schools

stmary.k12.la.us

Summer enrichment programs will be held for elementary and 8th grade students in the district. Call the school in your neighborhood for details.





VERMILION PARISH

Vermilion Parish Library System

vermilionlibrary.org

Six physical branches and a mobile library provide programming. Registration for the Summer Reading Programs begins May 18. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for schedules.





OUT OF TOWN

Camp Grant Walker

www.lsuagcenter.com/en/4H/camp/summer_camp

3000 Highway 8, Pollock, La.

318-765-7209

4H Summer Camp is held at the LSU AgCenter’s Camp Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center, an 90 plus acre campsite in Pollock, La. Ten camp sessions, each one-week in duration are offered from May 22 – July 28.



