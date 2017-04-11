Camp Out
IBERIA Parish
Catholic High School
chspanthers.com
1301 de La Salle Dr., New Iberia
337-364-5116
CHS presents a full slate of summer camps from May 30-July 20. Camps include football, softball, science, basketball, dance, reading, cheer, soccer and math. Camps are held during different weeks. Call for specific details.
City of New Iberia Park & Recreation
Swimming pools will be open this summer for youth and adults ages 8 and up. (Children under age 8 are allowed; however, a parent must remain with the child during the entire visit). Tennis lessons will also be offered. Start registering now at City Park.
Highland Baptist
hbcni.org
607 Victory Dr., New Iberia
337-365-5471
Vacation Bible School is held June 5-9 from 1-5 p.m. Call for details.
Iberia Parish Library System
iberia.lib.la.us/
The Iberia Parish Library System offers 60+ classes for children of all ages. Multiple classes offered daily. Check their website or call the branch nearest you.
Iberia Parish Recreation District
www.IberiaRecreation.com
113 Willow Wood Dr., New Iberia
The day camp theme is “Super Summer ‘17.” IREC will celebrate the fun they’ve had over the past 30 years and relive some of their favorite games, crafts, activities and more. Camp runs May 30 - Aug. 2 from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for ages 4 - 12.
LAFAYETTE Parish
Acadiana Center for the Arts
www.AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
337-233-7060
Summer Art Camps at AcA offer creative, challenging and fun hands-on experiences for children. Sessions will be held for Art Masters, Old and New for ages 6 - 12 from May 30 - June 2. Sessions for Monster Mash: Sculpture for ages 8 - 14 will be held June 5-9. Sessions for Art in Nature: Drawing and Painting for ages 6 - 14 will be held June 12 - 16. Sessions for Art Safarai: 2D & 3D Exploration for ages 6 - 14 will be held June 19 - 23. Sessions for Passport to the Arts for ages 6 - 12 will be held June 26 - 30. Sessions for Young Master Series for ages 6 - 12 will be held July 10 -14. Register online.
Acadian Cultural Center
www.nps.gov/jela/summer-camps
501 Fisher Rd., Lafayette
337-232-0789
Culture Camps for ages 6-8 held June 5-9 & June 26-30, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., for a $30 supply fee. Camp for ages 9-11 will be held June 12-16 & June 19-23, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., for a $60 supply fee.
Acting Up (in Acadiana)
actingupinacadiana.com
101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
337-739-4273
Acting Up (in Acadiana) announces that registration for The Summer Youth Shakespeare Ensemble’s 15th Anniversary Season has begun. The 16-day intensive performing arts camp runs July 15-30, 2017 with performances of “As You Like It” on July 27, 28, 29 & 30, 2017; all activities take place at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Students ages 10- seniors in high school play all roles in this music filled comedy.
AOC Community Media
aocinc.org/learn.asp
Rosa Parks Transportation Center
101 Jefferson St., Ste. 100, Lafayette
337-232-4434
“Muse,” a free after-school creative program is available for ages 12-18. Sessions held Mondays 4:30-6 p.m. and are first come, first served, so pre-registration is encouraged. AOC membership not required. Call or visit the website for session dates and topics.
Cheerz Cheerleading Academy
cheerzacademy.com
Cheerz Summer Camp
1739 La Neuville Rd., Lafayette
337-857-2WIN (2946)
These 4-day summer camps for ages 5 and up are designed to teach the basics of cheerleading and tumbling. All abilities and skill levels welcome. Session One, June 19-22; Session Two, July 24-27. Cost is $125 per camper.
Christian Youth Theater
cytlafayette.org
337-258-2349
There’s musical theater, voice, dance and drama. CYT Trolls Summer Camp (ages 4-7), June 12-16, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church; CYT Teen Overnight Camp (ages 13-18), May 29 - June 1, at Toledo Bend State Park and CYT Mulan Junior Camp (ages 8-13), June 19-23, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at the Family Life Church.
First Baptist Church
fbclaf.org
100 Lee Ave., Lafayette
337-233-1412
Vacation Bible School will be held June 5 – 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s theme is Galactic Starveyors. Contact Children’s Minister Dustin Lee at 337-593-3662 or send an email to dustin.lee@fbclaf.org for information about Vacation Bible School and weekend or summer camps.
First United Methodist Church
fumc-lafayette.org
703 Lee Ave., Lafayette
337-233-3811
Kidcam Camps for ages 3-13, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. from May 30 – Aug. 4. Visit the website or call for details about specific classes. For more information visit KidCamCamps.com.
Kidz Kabaret - Into the Woods, Jr.
www.kidzkabaret.org
Summer Classes at Cite Des Arts
109 Vine St., Lafayette
337-291-1122
Kidz Kabaret is a performing arts education program that showcases the theatrical talent of children ages 7-14. The goal is to give each child an opportunity to perform and cultivate their unique talents and abilities. Kidz Kabaret produces full-length Broadway musical productions throughout year as well as workshops on various aspects of musical theatre. This year’s production is “Into the Woods, Jr.” Production camp begins June 5, Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Performances will be June 23 - 25 & 30 and July 1 - 2. Registration fee is $250 for first child and $200 for second. Fees are due April 30.
Lafayette Public Library System
lafayettepubliclibrary.org
A wide range of programs for all ages are offered year around at 10 locations. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for more information.
Mix It Up Summer Cooking Camps
mixitupcooks.com
127 Arnould Blvd., Lafayette
337-534-0202
Camps include weekly themes with a variety of recipes which kids make hands-on, learn basic kitchen skills, and have fun in our kitchen. Weekly camps beginning May 30th through August 4th. 9a.m.-1:30p.m. Includes light breakfast, lunch, snacks.
Progressive Baptist Church
progressivebaptistchurchlaf.com
Summer Enrichment Program
2001 East Simcoe St., Lafayette
337-280-7190 or 337-234-3924
Summer Enrichment Program provides a safe, fun and educational environment for children during the summer. Registration is open through May 15 and camp is held May 30 - July 28.
St. Thomas More
stmcougars.net/campus-life/summer-camps
450 East Farrel Road, Lafayette
337-988-3700
St. Thomas More Catholic High School has several summer camp programs running from June through August including programs for softball, football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, dance, volleyball cheer and more.
Sylvan Learning Center
locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/lafayette-la
221 North College Road, Lafayette
337-232-7323
Sylvan STEM camps for Grades 1-8 include a Robotics camp, Coding for Kids Video Game Design camp and Engineering camp. There’s also several academic camps for all ages including Study Edge camp, Early Reading Edge camp, Fit4Algebra camp and Writing camp.
The Bayou Church
2234 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette
337-984-8291
thebayouchurch.org
The Bayou Church offers five unique summer camps, ranging in age from Pre-K to seniors in high school. Registration is open to anyone meeting the age requirements.
The Little Gym of Lafayette
thelittlegym.com/lafayettela
4422F Amb. Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
337-504-2623
Seasonal camps combine physical activity, gymnastics and games with arts, crafts and special LEGO® DUPLO® and LEGO® Juniors building activities. Also offering Super Kids’ Quest Camp for ages 3-8 and Grade School Skill Thrill Camp for ages 6-12. Flexible scheduling options.
Theatre Acadie @ Cité des Arts
www.theatreacadie.com
109 Vine St., Lafayette
337-704-7014
Theatre Acadie is devoted to the fostering of performing arts and preservation of Cajun culture through theatre classes, camps, workshops and productions. Theatre Summer Camp will be held June 26 - 30 for ages 4 - 9 at Cité des Arts. Register online.
TechBytes & SoundWaves
AcadianaSymphony.org/events/2017-summer-camps
Lafayette Science Museum
433 Jefferson St., Lafayette
337-232-4277
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory and the Lafayette Science Museum are partnering to conduct an out-of-this-world summer adventure! TechBytes and SoundWaves is a unique collaboration that will have students exploring core elements of Science, Technology and Music with unforgettable tours at the Lafayette Science Museum. Summer campers will also have an advantage to be some of the first to test a brand new exhibit yet to be released to the general public. The camp is for ages 7-14 and will be held June 6 – July 21, Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Science Museum.
Vermilionville
bayouvermiliondistrict.org/summer-camp
300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
337-233-4077
Camp series runs four separate weeks. The camp is geared for ages 5-12. The first three weeks incorporate French vocabulary into the activities; the last week of camp is all-ages, French immersion and entirely in French. Hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. The camp will begin with ages 5-8 in English June 19-23; ages 9-12 in English June 26-30; ages 5-8 in French July 10-14 and ages 9-12 in French July 17-21. Registration online.
YMCA Of Lafayette
theymcaofacadiana.com
800 East Farrel Road, Lafayette
337-993-9622
Camp is May 30 - Aug. 11 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday for ages 5-12. A Junior Leader Program (ages 13-15) is available for previous attendees. Registration is underway.
ST. MARTIN Parish
St. Martin Parish Library System
stmartinparishlibrary.org
337-394-2207
There will be a wide range of programs available daily at five locations for all ages including out-of-town artist performances and branches hosting movies. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for schedules.
ST. MARY Parish
Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church
pharrchapelumc.org
517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City
985-384-7984
Vacation Bible School is July 23-27, 6-8:30 p.m. for PreK-6th grade children. Call for more information.
St. Mary Parish Library System
stmarylibrary.org
A six-week Summer Reading Program and other activities will be offered at all seven branches. For a complete schedule visit online or call the branch nearest you.
St. Mary Parish Schools
stmary.k12.la.us
Summer enrichment programs will be held for elementary and 8th grade students in the district. Call the school in your neighborhood for details.
VERMILION PARISH
Vermilion Parish Library System
vermilionlibrary.org
Six physical branches and a mobile library provide programming. Registration for the Summer Reading Programs begins May 18. Visit online or call the branch nearest you for schedules.
OUT OF TOWN
Camp Grant Walker
www.lsuagcenter.com/en/4H/camp/summer_camp
3000 Highway 8, Pollock, La.
318-765-7209
4H Summer Camp is held at the LSU AgCenter’s Camp Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center, an 90 plus acre campsite in Pollock, La. Ten camp sessions, each one-week in duration are offered from May 22 – July 28.
