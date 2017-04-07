Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

From the Publisher - April 2017

04/07/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Over Time

By Art Suberbielle


As Acadiana Lifestyle approaches its 30th anniversary this fall, I can’t help but think back about all the things we’ve shared together over these years. We’ve had some very good times, and shared some hard times, but through it all, you, my loyal readers, have been a welcome companion. As our paths crossed in Church, civic gatherings, or just along the street, your comments about things I’ve written about in this column or articles in our magazine have been most gratifying. Selecting the short scripture that I share with you at the end of each column has been one of my favorite monthly tasks. Thank you all for the kind words!

But now it’s time to echo the words of the 14th century poet Geoffrey Chaucer who first said, “All good things must come to an end.” This will be the last publisher’s column that I will write. As most of you know, my wife and I sold the magazine two years ago to good friends who have years of experience in the publishing business. We felt that it was time to retire, but wanted to find the right group to carry on the tradition of Acadiana LifeStyle. The new owners, Steve and Cherry Fisher May and Odie Terry, are committed to building on that tradition and have plans to keep Acadiana LifeStyle a vibrant part of everyday life in Acadiana. Our media company is down to just one entity: Great Outdoor Advertising, the billboard business. 

The joy of publishing each issue could not have been possible without the teamwork of a group of very talented people. Connie and I were blessed to have worked with some extremely dedicated and creative people. It’s been a great pleasure to watch these gifted folks take over the reins as I backed away. Kudos to Carol, Denise, Shanna, Christy, Robert and Odie and all the others for doing such outstanding work.


Art Suberbielle

  • Vermilion Parish Job Fair

    04/19/2017
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    The Vermilion Parish Job Fair welcomes employers throughout Acadiana to get to know the home-grow...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Take Your Family Fishing Tournament

    04/22/2017
    06:00AM — 03:00PM

    We would like to invite to you to participate in the 6th Annual -Acadiana Youth Hunter Education ...

  • Southern Garden Festival

    04/22/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Southern Garden Festival features art, live music, a garden tour, Master Gardener presentatio...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • How to Love Your Employees When...They Complain

    04/18/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    When employees complain they can often create a negative environment in the workplace and affect ...

  • Vermilion Parish Job Fair

    04/19/2017
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    The Vermilion Parish Job Fair welcomes employers throughout Acadiana to get to know the home-grow...

  • Tweens/Teens with Life Choices (TLC)

    04/20/2017
    09:00AM — 03:30PM

    Tweens/Teens with Life Choices (TLC) is a two-day program based on the popular book, "The 6 Most ...

  • Take Your Family Fishing Tournament

    04/22/2017
    06:00AM — 03:00PM

    We would like to invite to you to participate in the 6th Annual -Acadiana Youth Hunter Education ...

  • Southern Garden Festival

    04/22/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Southern Garden Festival features art, live music, a garden tour, Master Gardener presentatio...

  • Heart of Hospice 3rd Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release

    04/23/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    On Sunday, April 23, 2017, join Heart of Hospice for its 3rd Annual Celebration of Life Butterfly...

  • Festival International de Louisiane

    04/26/2017
    12:00AM — 10:00PM

    Festival International de Louisiane is a non-profit organization that produces the largest intern...

  • Open Air Market

    04/26/2017
    10:30AM — 01:00PM

    The UL Lafayette Student Union is hosting an Open Air Market. This Market highlights local vendor...

  • Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival

    05/05/2017
    04:00PM — 12:00AM

    The Crawfish Festival has become one of the largest gatherings of world famous Cajun musicians. A...

  • Family Fun Day

    05/06/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00AM

    We want our family to get to know your family! Come hang out and eat, experience Acadiana Park...

  • LEDA Job Fair

    05/09/2017
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Whether you're just starting out in the workforce or ready to make a change, the LEDA Job Fair ca...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Acadiana Lifestyle