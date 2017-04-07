From the Publisher - April 2017

04/07/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Over Time





As Acadiana Lifestyle approaches its 30th anniversary this fall, I can’t help but think back about all the things we’ve shared together over these years. We’ve had some very good times, and shared some hard times, but through it all, you, my loyal readers, have been a welcome companion. As our paths crossed in Church, civic gatherings, or just along the street, your comments about things I’ve written about in this column or articles in our magazine have been most gratifying. Selecting the short scripture that I share with you at the end of each column has been one of my favorite monthly tasks. Thank you all for the kind words!

But now it’s time to echo the words of the 14th century poet Geoffrey Chaucer who first said, “All good things must come to an end.” This will be the last publisher’s column that I will write. As most of you know, my wife and I sold the magazine two years ago to good friends who have years of experience in the publishing business. We felt that it was time to retire, but wanted to find the right group to carry on the tradition of Acadiana LifeStyle. The new owners, Steve and Cherry Fisher May and Odie Terry, are committed to building on that tradition and have plans to keep Acadiana LifeStyle a vibrant part of everyday life in Acadiana. Our media company is down to just one entity: Great Outdoor Advertising, the billboard business.

The joy of publishing each issue could not have been possible without the teamwork of a group of very talented people. Connie and I were blessed to have worked with some extremely dedicated and creative people. It’s been a great pleasure to watch these gifted folks take over the reins as I backed away. Kudos to Carol, Denise, Shanna, Christy, Robert and Odie and all the others for doing such outstanding work.



