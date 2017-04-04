Les Jardin Des Fleurs
04/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Home+Garden, Today
New Iberia Garden Tour 2017
By Shanna Perkins / Photos by Jennifer Beslin
Everything is coming up roses. Well, roses and azaleas. Spring is in full bloom, and that means it’s once again time for The New Iberia Garden Club’s Les Jardins des Fleurs. The garden tour will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. A $5 donation is accepted at each home. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, April 30. The following are 2017’s list of featured homes. For more information, call Ruth Boutte at 337-352-1936.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche
Grounds Only
317 Main Street, New Iberia
Alisa Boudreaux
Sugarland Estates – Loreauville Road
3316 Chuggie Lane, New Iberia
The Steamboat House
Lisa and Keith Hulin
6238 Main Street, New Iberia
Cindy and Mark Romero
200 Edgewater, New Iberia
Claire Defelice
Squirrel Run
734 Hummingbird Lane, New Iberia
