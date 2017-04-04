Les Jardin Des Fleurs

04/04/2017 07:00AM, Published by Christy Quebedeaux, Categories: In Print, Home+Garden, Today

Gallery: New Iberia Garden Tour 2017 [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

New Iberia Garden Tour 2017

By Shanna Perkins / Photos by Jennifer Beslin





Everything is coming up roses. Well, roses and azaleas. Spring is in full bloom, and that means it’s once again time for The New Iberia Garden Club’s Les Jardins des Fleurs. The garden tour will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 2-4 p.m. A $5 donation is accepted at each home. In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, April 30. The following are 2017’s list of featured homes. For more information, call Ruth Boutte at 337-352-1936.





The Shadows-on-the-Teche

Grounds Only

317 Main Street, New Iberia

Alisa Boudreaux



Sugarland Estates – Loreauville Road

3316 Chuggie Lane, New Iberia





The Steamboat House

Lisa and Keith Hulin

6238 Main Street, New Iberia





Cindy and Mark Romero

200 Edgewater, New Iberia

Claire Defelice

Squirrel Run

734 Hummingbird Lane, New Iberia



