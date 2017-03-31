Rock The Boat

03/31/2017 08:13AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Shop+Eat+Drink, In Print

Gallery: Spring Fashion Preview 2017 [8 Images] Click any image to expand.

Spring Fashion Preview 2017



Come sail away into the glamorous beauty of 2017’s spring fashion. The season is ushering in varying shades of blue, fun cuts, subtle patterns and over the top accessories. A glimpse into a life of luxury on the Louisiana coast at the Cypremort Yacht Club perfectly captures all that is in store in upcoming fashion trends from Acadiana’s favorite clothing stores.

View our 2017 Spring Fashion Preview in our April issue, on stands now. Click on our Image Gallery for a sneak preview. Below is a list of the contributing stores.



Little Town



Armentor Jewelers

Allains Jewerly

Soileau’s Pharmacy

Bundle of Joy

Sisters of New Iberia

Gulottas

Stephanie’s Merle Norman & Salon MN



