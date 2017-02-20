Social Lights - Embracing Change
02/20/2017
Embracing Change: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet
January 19, 2017
Photos: Christy Quebedeaux
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Cade Community Center. The evening’s keynote speaker was entrepreneur, publisher, seminar leader and author Julio Melara. The 2016 Civic Service Award recipient was JoAnn Hooper Parker. Cajun Sugar Company, LLC and The Bayou Companies, An Aegion Company were both given 2016 Business Impact awards.