Social Lights - Embracing Change

02/20/2017 07:54AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Gallery: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

Embracing Change: Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet 

January 19, 2017

Photos: Christy Quebedeaux 

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Cade Community Center. The evening’s keynote speaker was entrepreneur, publisher, seminar leader and author Julio Melara. The 2016 Civic Service Award recipient was JoAnn Hooper Parker. Cajun Sugar Company, LLC and The Bayou Companies, An Aegion Company were both given 2016 Business Impact awards. 



Annual Banquet

New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

 

 

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

