Acadiana Lifestyle

Captivating Novels

02/16/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

BOOKS

By Raymond "Ray" Saadi – Book Editor

 

FILTHY RICH

By James Patterson & John Connolly with Tim Malloy (Little, Brown $28)

“Filthy” is an accurate description of Jeffrey Epstein, a powerful billionaire whose penchant for underage girls landed him in jail, but with a sentence so brief, it shocked the close knit citizens of Palm Beach. Could riches buy freedom? Patterson has turned to non-fiction in writing this account of Epstein, employing the able assistance of two seasoned investigative reporters to create an absorbing account of greed and lasciviousness.


 

THREE NOVELS OF THE EARLY 1960s 

(Library of America $35)

By Ross Macdonald the creator of the Lew Archer Private Detective series. Fans nostalgic for good old detective stories will love them. 


