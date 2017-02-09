HomeStyle - 103 Rue De Chambery
02/09/2017 01:10PM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today
Gallery: 103 Rue De Chambery [20 Images] Click any image to expand.
This absolutely stunning Mediterranean style home is 3,133 square feet of beauty. The two-story abode has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Just a few of the indoor amenities this home has to offer are attic access, crown molding, a gas stove, master bath, multi head showers, varied ceiling heights and walk in closets. The kitchen is any cooks dream come true! The unique layout provides both openness and a sense of warmth. This home is listed as $589,500.103 Rue De Chambery, BroussardKristen Gardemal • 337-735-9300