Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Social Lights - Andalusia’s Royal Fiesta

02/09/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Gallery: The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Ball [11 Images] Click any image to expand.

The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Ball

Photos by Lee Ball Photography

The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras ball, Andalusia’s Royal Fiesta, was held on Jan. 21, 2017. The setting was a true Royal Fiesta. Revealed were the sixty-first court of the Krewe of Andalusia and Her Royal Majesty Mrs. Robert Edward Schlicher IV and His Royal Majesty King Maximillian II of Mexico, Ruler of the Second Mexican Empire and King of the Ball of Andalusia Mr. Jesse Garrett Regan.


Krewe of Andalusia

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

 

 

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle