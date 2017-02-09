Social Lights - Andalusia’s Royal Fiesta
02/09/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
Gallery: The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Ball [11 Images] Click any image to expand.
The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Ball
Photos by Lee Ball Photography
The Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras ball, Andalusia’s Royal Fiesta, was held on Jan. 21, 2017. The setting was a true Royal Fiesta. Revealed were the sixty-first court of the Krewe of Andalusia and Her Royal Majesty Mrs. Robert Edward Schlicher IV and His Royal Majesty King Maximillian II of Mexico, Ruler of the Second Mexican Empire and King of the Ball of Andalusia Mr. Jesse Garrett Regan.