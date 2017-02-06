Skip to main content

Books You Can't Put Down

02/06/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Books 

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

THE NIGHTINGALE

By Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press $27.99)

It’s 1939 in France and the Nazis invaders run rampant through the country taking or destroying whatever is in their path. One German captain requisitions the home of Vianne Mauriac, and moves in with her and her daughter, creating a large crowd of three. Meanwhile, Vianne’s 18-year-old sister, Isabelle, a fighter at heart, recklessly leaves to join the resistance, meeting and falling in love with fellow fighter, Gaetan, who betrays her. A powerful, yet beautiful, novel of love and war. 

 

THE RAIN IN PORTUGAL

By Billy Collins (Random House $26)

While the rain in Spain may stay mainly in the plain, former Poet Laureate, Billy Collins’ chooses to have it rain in Portugal…“how it falls on the hillside vineyards, on the surface of the deep harbors.” No wonder this American poet’s books are veritable best sellers because he speaks in terms accessible even to people who “don’t like poetry.”


