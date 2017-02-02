Mardi Gras Events Part 2

02/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Acadiana's Fat Tuesday Guide By Wynce Nolley

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

The Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade

Previous issue incorrectly listed this parade as being held on Feb. 17. “Enjoy a new Mardi Gras parade with a great number of colorful floats, school marching bands, dance groups and local pageant representatives.” Historic Downtown New Iberia, 6:30 p.m.

www.bayoumardigras.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade

Canal, MLK & Main Streets, Jeanerette.

1 p.m. • 337-255-9539

IberiaTravel.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Children’s Parade

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Blvd. • 12:30 p.m.

800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com





Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. • 6:30 p.m. 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com

Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

Public Works building to Fountain View, Youngsville • 11 a.m.

337-856-4181 • MardiGrasLafayette.com





Lake Fausse Pointe Mardi Gras Parade

Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups and music. Lake Fausse Pointe State Park, 5400 Levee Rd., St. Martinville • 2 - 4 p.m.

888-677-7200 • IberiaTravel.com





Jennings Mardi Gras Festival & Parade

Founder’s Park, 341 N. Main St., Jennings 6:30 p.m. • 337-821-5532

CityOfJennings.com/Events





Krewe of Triton Ball

Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Mardi Gras at the Market

Lafayette Horse Farm, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette • 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Day of Traditional Festivities & Demonstrations

Jean Lafitte Interpretive Center, 250 Park Ave., Eunice • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Mardi Gras Run

Coushatta Reservation, 1940 C. C. Bel Rd. Elton, • 7 a.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Baldwin. • 12 p.m.

CajunCoast.com





Cypremort Point Boat Parade

Cypremort Point State Park, 306 Beach Lane, Cypremort Point • 1 p.m.

CajunCoast.com





Krewe of Dionysus Parade

Downtown Bayou Vista • 2 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





SAT-SUN, FEB. 25 - 26

56th Annual Cajun Courire de Mardi Gras Run

Saddle Tramp Club House, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Courire de Mardi Gras starts Saturday with the children’s run, beginning at the Saddle Tramp Club House with sign up at 8 a.m., run starts at 8:30 a.m. The downtown parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Awards follow at the club house at 1 p.m. On Sunday, the Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m. All events start and end at Saddle Tramp club House on East Ebey St.. Traditional gumbo, boudin and beverages available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Churchpointmardigras.com





SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Eunice “Little Mardi Gras.”

The Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras is a chicken run held for children and teens ages 0-16. Children’s Courir begins at 9 a.m. with the parade following at 10 a.m. Old Time Boucherie begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per child. Registration at City Hall is advised. Run starts at 8 a.m.

Eunice Rec Complex, 461 Sittig St., Eunice. 337-457-7389

CajunTravel.com





Duson Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Duson • Noon

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Henderson Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Henderson • 12:30 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Krewe de St. Martin/Krewe de Chien Parade

Downtown Breaux Bridge • 1 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Krewe of Galatea Parade

Downtown Morgan City • 2 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





SUNDAY - TUESDAY, FEB. 26 - 28

17th Annual Carnival D’Acadie (Mardi Gras)

This three-day carnival kicks off the Sunday before Mardi Gras with fair rides, food and fun for all. On Monday evening the festivities begin with live music and a St. dance. The revelry continues Mardi Gras Day with costume contests, more live entertainment, festival cuisine and in the afternoon the Grand Mardi Gras Parade. Fair, live music and St. dance, costume contests, parade will be held at 11 N. Parkerson Ave., in Downtown, Crowley.

337-783-0821 • Acadiatourism.org





MONDAY, FEB. 27

9th Annual Lundi Gras Boucherie.

This long tradition began as a way to survive the winter months with plenty of meat. Today it is a community celebration that begins early in the morning with the butchering of the hog. The meat is then prepared for dishes such as boudin, boudin rouge, cracklin, backbone stew, and ponce. Nothing goes to waste – even the bones are used to make hogshead cheese. Also hear live music in the barn starting at noon. Free admission but tickets needed for food. Event begins at 8 a.m. Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice.

337-457-2881 • CajunTravel.com





Krewe of Bonaparte Ball

Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette

8 p.m. • MardiGrasLafayette.com





Queen Evangeline’s Parade.

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette

6 p.m. • 800-346-1958

GoMardiGras.com





Krewe of Amani Parade

Downtown Patterson • 2 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Mardi Gras Indians Show at Clark Field.

Experience music, food, designers, dancers and fun. Free for children ages 12 and under. Admission for adults is $5 and admission for high school students is $3. Competition will be held at Clark Field in Lafayette at 5 p.m. • MardiGrasShow.com





29th Annual Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras

Folklife Festival.

Festival features a Young Musicians Tent, Folk Craft Booths, Food Booths and a Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown, Iota.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. • 337-523-6557

IotaMardiGras.com





King Gabriel’s Parade.

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 10 a.m. • 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com





Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade.

Annual Mardi Gras parade with lots of floats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal and tons of throws. Elaborate and colorful costumes. Hwy. 90 and College Rd., Jeanerette • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. • 337-365-8185

Iberia Travel.com

Facebook.com/monami.grandmarais





Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade.

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds. 1 p.m.

800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com





Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade.

Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups, music. Francis Romero Memorial Park and LA 88, Coteau, 1 p.m.

337-577-5099 • IberiaTravel.com





Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie Mardi Gras Parade.

Family-friendly, old-fashioned Mardi Gras parade. Downtown, Kaplan. • 2 p.m.

337-643-6554





KADN Fox 15 Independent Parade.

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds. • 2 p.m.

337-237-1500 • GoMardiGras.com





Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade

Marching bands, dance groups and music. Main St., Loreauville • 2 p.m.

337-229-6001 • IberiaTravel.com





Southwest Mardi Gras Association

Pageant & Ball

Heymann Performing Arts Center and Frem F. Boustany Convention Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette.

337-291-5540 • HeymannCenter.com





18th Annual Half Fast Krewe of Frank’s

Mardi Gras Parade

The Half-Fast Krewe of Frank Mardi Gras parade has earned a reputation for being family friendly with at least 30 floats, lots of beads, marching bands and dance troupes. The parade lasts approximately an hour starting at the 600 block of East Landry St. heading west to pass Courthouse Square then turn up Bellevue St. to head back to its starting point. Once the parade is over, the St. party begins and will last until 6 p.m. Float line-up at 9 a.m. at the 600 block of E. Landry St., Opelousas. The parade begins at 11 a.m.

337-351-6943 • CajunTravel.com

Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras

The traditional rural Mardi Gras celebration is based on early begging rituals. Riders go from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community-wide gumbo. Today, the Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras has more than 2,000 participants (including both male and female) on the run, and it continues to increase each year. Registration is required for the adult and youth chicken runs. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice. Participants must be 18 or older.

337-457-7389 • Eunice-LA.com

Mamou Mardi Gras

Downtown, Mamou

337-468-3175 • LafayetteTravel.com





Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras

Association Ball

Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Franklin Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Franklin. 1 p.m.

337-828-5608 • Cajuncoast.com





Krewe of Hephaestus Mardi Gras Parade

Downtown Morgan City. 2 p.m.

985-380-8224 • Cajuncoast.com





Mardi Gras on the Bayou

Event takes place along the Bayou Teche after the Franklin Mardi Gras Parade. Teche Drive, Franklin.

337-828-6345 • Cajuncoast.com





Basile Mardi Gras Run

Run begins at 7 a.m. with Fais Do Do following at 2 p.m. • Downtown Basile

MardiGrasLafayette.com.





Courir de Mardi Gras de Grand Mamou

Downtown Mamou • 6:30 a.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com

Courir de Mardi Gras

Run begins at 8 a.m. with the parade following at 3 p.m. • Downtown Eunice

MardiGrasLafayette.com

Family Friendly Mardi Gras

Parc Putnam, Lafayette

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. • MardiGrasLafayette.com





Sunset Mardi Gras Parade

This event will feature a parade, local food vendors, face painting and more. Route begins behind Janise’s Supermarket on the I-49 Service Rd., left on Duffy Ave., then right on Napoleon Ave., left on Hwy. 93, and end at Zach Miller Rd. Free admission. Parade begins at 2 p.m. CajunTravel.com





Carnival d’Acadie Parade

Downtown Crowley • 3 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com



