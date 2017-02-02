Mardi Gras Events Part 2
02/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure
Acadiana's Fat Tuesday GuideBy Wynce Nolley
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
The Bayou Mardi Gras Association Parade
Previous issue incorrectly listed this parade as being held on Feb. 17. “Enjoy a new Mardi Gras parade with a great number of colorful floats, school marching bands, dance groups and local pageant representatives.” Historic Downtown New Iberia, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade
Canal, MLK & Main Streets, Jeanerette.
1 p.m. • 337-255-9539
IberiaTravel.com.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Children’s Parade
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Blvd. • 12:30 p.m.
800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. • 6:30 p.m. 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
Public Works building to Fountain View, Youngsville • 11 a.m.
337-856-4181 • MardiGrasLafayette.com
Lake Fausse Pointe Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups and music. Lake Fausse Pointe State Park, 5400 Levee Rd., St. Martinville • 2 - 4 p.m.
888-677-7200 • IberiaTravel.com
Jennings Mardi Gras Festival & Parade
Founder’s Park, 341 N. Main St., Jennings 6:30 p.m. • 337-821-5532
CityOfJennings.com/Events
Krewe of Triton Ball
Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Mardi Gras at the Market
Lafayette Horse Farm, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette • 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Day of Traditional Festivities & Demonstrations
Jean Lafitte Interpretive Center, 250 Park Ave., Eunice • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Mardi Gras Run
Coushatta Reservation, 1940 C. C. Bel Rd. Elton, • 7 a.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Baldwin. • 12 p.m.
CajunCoast.com
Cypremort Point Boat Parade
Cypremort Point State Park, 306 Beach Lane, Cypremort Point • 1 p.m.
CajunCoast.com
Krewe of Dionysus Parade
Downtown Bayou Vista • 2 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
SAT-SUN, FEB. 25 - 26
56th Annual Cajun Courire de Mardi Gras Run
Saddle Tramp Club House, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Courire de Mardi Gras starts Saturday with the children’s run, beginning at the Saddle Tramp Club House with sign up at 8 a.m., run starts at 8:30 a.m. The downtown parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Awards follow at the club house at 1 p.m. On Sunday, the Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m. All events start and end at Saddle Tramp club House on East Ebey St.. Traditional gumbo, boudin and beverages available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Churchpointmardigras.com
SUNDAY, FEB. 26
Eunice “Little Mardi Gras.”
The Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras is a chicken run held for children and teens ages 0-16. Children’s Courir begins at 9 a.m. with the parade following at 10 a.m. Old Time Boucherie begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per child. Registration at City Hall is advised. Run starts at 8 a.m.
Eunice Rec Complex, 461 Sittig St., Eunice. 337-457-7389
CajunTravel.com
Duson Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Duson • Noon
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Henderson Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Henderson • 12:30 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Krewe de St. Martin/Krewe de Chien Parade
Downtown Breaux Bridge • 1 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Krewe of Galatea Parade
Downtown Morgan City • 2 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
SUNDAY - TUESDAY, FEB. 26 - 28
17th Annual Carnival D’Acadie (Mardi Gras)
This three-day carnival kicks off the Sunday before Mardi Gras with fair rides, food and fun for all. On Monday evening the festivities begin with live music and a St. dance. The revelry continues Mardi Gras Day with costume contests, more live entertainment, festival cuisine and in the afternoon the Grand Mardi Gras Parade. Fair, live music and St. dance, costume contests, parade will be held at 11 N. Parkerson Ave., in Downtown, Crowley.
337-783-0821 • Acadiatourism.org
MONDAY, FEB. 27
9th Annual Lundi Gras Boucherie.
This long tradition began as a way to survive the winter months with plenty of meat. Today it is a community celebration that begins early in the morning with the butchering of the hog. The meat is then prepared for dishes such as boudin, boudin rouge, cracklin, backbone stew, and ponce. Nothing goes to waste – even the bones are used to make hogshead cheese. Also hear live music in the barn starting at noon. Free admission but tickets needed for food. Event begins at 8 a.m. Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice.
337-457-2881 • CajunTravel.com
Krewe of Bonaparte Ball
Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette
8 p.m. • MardiGrasLafayette.com
Queen Evangeline’s Parade.
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette
6 p.m. • 800-346-1958
GoMardiGras.com
Krewe of Amani Parade
Downtown Patterson • 2 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Mardi Gras Indians Show at Clark Field.
Experience music, food, designers, dancers and fun. Free for children ages 12 and under. Admission for adults is $5 and admission for high school students is $3. Competition will be held at Clark Field in Lafayette at 5 p.m. • MardiGrasShow.com
29th Annual Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras
Folklife Festival.
Festival features a Young Musicians Tent, Folk Craft Booths, Food Booths and a Mardi Gras Parade. Downtown, Iota.
8 a.m. - 5 p.m. • 337-523-6557
IotaMardiGras.com
King Gabriel’s Parade.
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 10 a.m. • 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade.
Annual Mardi Gras parade with lots of floats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal and tons of throws. Elaborate and colorful costumes. Hwy. 90 and College Rd., Jeanerette • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. • 337-365-8185
Iberia Travel.com
Facebook.com/monami.grandmarais
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade.
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds. 1 p.m.
800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade.
Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups, music. Francis Romero Memorial Park and LA 88, Coteau, 1 p.m.
337-577-5099 • IberiaTravel.com
Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie Mardi Gras Parade.
Family-friendly, old-fashioned Mardi Gras parade. Downtown, Kaplan. • 2 p.m.
337-643-6554
KADN Fox 15 Independent Parade.
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds. • 2 p.m.
337-237-1500 • GoMardiGras.com
Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade
Marching bands, dance groups and music. Main St., Loreauville • 2 p.m.
337-229-6001 • IberiaTravel.com
Southwest Mardi Gras Association
Pageant & Ball
Heymann Performing Arts Center and Frem F. Boustany Convention Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette.
337-291-5540 • HeymannCenter.com
18th Annual Half Fast Krewe of Frank’s
Mardi Gras Parade
The Half-Fast Krewe of Frank Mardi Gras parade has earned a reputation for being family friendly with at least 30 floats, lots of beads, marching bands and dance troupes. The parade lasts approximately an hour starting at the 600 block of East Landry St. heading west to pass Courthouse Square then turn up Bellevue St. to head back to its starting point. Once the parade is over, the St. party begins and will last until 6 p.m. Float line-up at 9 a.m. at the 600 block of E. Landry St., Opelousas. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
337-351-6943 • CajunTravel.com
Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras
The traditional rural Mardi Gras celebration is based on early begging rituals. Riders go from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community-wide gumbo. Today, the Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras has more than 2,000 participants (including both male and female) on the run, and it continues to increase each year. Registration is required for the adult and youth chicken runs. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice. Participants must be 18 or older.
337-457-7389 • Eunice-LA.com
Mamou Mardi Gras
Downtown, Mamou
337-468-3175 • LafayetteTravel.com
Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras
Association Ball
Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Franklin. 1 p.m.
337-828-5608 • Cajuncoast.com
Krewe of Hephaestus Mardi Gras Parade
Downtown Morgan City. 2 p.m.
985-380-8224 • Cajuncoast.com
Mardi Gras on the Bayou
Event takes place along the Bayou Teche after the Franklin Mardi Gras Parade. Teche Drive, Franklin.
337-828-6345 • Cajuncoast.com
Basile Mardi Gras Run
Run begins at 7 a.m. with Fais Do Do following at 2 p.m. • Downtown Basile
MardiGrasLafayette.com.
Courir de Mardi Gras de Grand Mamou
Downtown Mamou • 6:30 a.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Courir de Mardi Gras
Run begins at 8 a.m. with the parade following at 3 p.m. • Downtown Eunice
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Family Friendly Mardi Gras
Parc Putnam, Lafayette
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. • MardiGrasLafayette.com
Sunset Mardi Gras Parade
This event will feature a parade, local food vendors, face painting and more. Route begins behind Janise’s Supermarket on the I-49 Service Rd., left on Duffy Ave., then right on Napoleon Ave., left on Hwy. 93, and end at Zach Miller Rd. Free admission. Parade begins at 2 p.m. CajunTravel.com
Carnival d’Acadie Parade
Downtown Crowley • 3 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com