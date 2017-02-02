Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

HomeStyle - 510 Farmington Dr.

02/02/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print

Gallery: 510 Farmington Drive, Lafayette [21 Images] Click any image to expand.

This is a completely customized Texas Hillside style home. It features a dramatic two-story entry with a second story railing overlooking the first floor. The formal living room and dining room are complete with stunning ceiling details. The family area is equipped with a fireplace, large TV nook and solid windows overlooking the fountain, pool and lush rear yard. With beautiful wood floors, soaring ceilings, a wall of bay windows and a lavish master bath, the master bedroom is a complete dream! 510 Farmington is a 5,612 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. It’s listed at $799,000. 


510 Farmington Drive, Lafayette 

Melanie Lunn • 337-267-4012

510 Farmington Dr. Melanie Lunn

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Harlem Ambassadors in New Iberia

    02/04/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

 

 

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle