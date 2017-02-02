HomeStyle - 510 Farmington Dr.
02/02/2017
This is a completely customized Texas Hillside style home. It features a dramatic two-story entry with a second story railing overlooking the first floor. The formal living room and dining room are complete with stunning ceiling details. The family area is equipped with a fireplace, large TV nook and solid windows overlooking the fountain, pool and lush rear yard. With beautiful wood floors, soaring ceilings, a wall of bay windows and a lavish master bath, the master bedroom is a complete dream! 510 Farmington is a 5,612 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 3 ½ baths. It’s listed at $799,000.
510 Farmington Drive, Lafayette
Melanie Lunn • 337-267-4012
