Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Books: Love, War And Politics

01/30/2017 08:51AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

 

LONG SHOT

By Tyler Bridges and Jeremy Alford 

(The Lisburn Press $26.95)

Who would have ever thought it – a virtually unknown Democrat House Member defeating a well-known, (too well known perhaps), incumbent Republican U.S. Senator, for Louisiana Governor? Despite all odds, John Bell Edwards, a small town legislator from the North Shore, defeated front-runner, David Vitter, accusing him of choosing “prostitutes over patriots.” That last referring to Vitter’s consorting with females for hire. Louisiana politics can be ugly, fascinating and even, funny, but we love it. 


 

IF OUR BODIES COULD TALK

By James Hamblin (Doubleday ($26.95)

If our bodies could talk, how would they answer? For example, “Does drinking alcohol really kill brain cells?” “Why does scratching feel good?” or “Why do stomachs rumble?” The author, a writer and editor at The Atlantic magazine, obviously took great joy in researching and writing about ordinary conditions you might wonder about, but would never bother to ask your doctor. It’s just plain fun to read, too.


Long Shot Tyler Bridges and Jeremy Alford If Our Bodies Could Talk James Hamblin

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Harlem Ambassadors in New Iberia

    02/04/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

 

 

 

2017 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle