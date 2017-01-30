Skip to main content

In This Issue: February 2017

01/30/2017

Pick up the February 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:

On The Cover:

Presented for the first time, The Sixty-First Court of the Krewe of Andalusia’s Royal Majesty Mrs. Andree Schlicher and His Royal Majesty King Maximillian II of Mexico, Ruler of the Second Mexican Empire and King of the Ball of Andalusia Mr. Jesse Garrett Regan. The King and Queen were honored at the Krewe of Andalusia’s ball on Jan. 21, 2017 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in City Park, New Iberia. Photo by Lee Ball.

Mardi Gras 

13 Mardi Gras Events Part 2
     Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide 
17 Regal & Rural 
     An Account Of South Louisiana’s Mardi Gras Costume Designers 


Valentine’s Day 

21 The Best Is Yet To Come 
     Lasting Celebrations Of Love 
24 Bake, Bake As Fast As He Can 
     Catching Up With New Iberia’s Gingerbread Man 
26 Writing Romance 
     A Local Author’s Secret Double Life 


The Bridal Guide 

29 Picture Perfect 
     Setting The Scene For Your Wedding Day 
33 Wedding Affairs With Cajun Flair 
     A Guide To Acadiana Venues And Wedding Services 
40 Made To Order 
     Local Jewelers’ Custom Creations 

Departments  

6 Personality 
10 Focus 
43 On Trend 
44 HomeStyle 
46 Events 
52 Books 
53 Social Lights 



Acadiana LifeStyle February 2017

