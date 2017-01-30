In This Issue: February 2017
01/30/2017 08:40AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today
Pick up the February 2017 Issue where you will find the following stories:
On The Cover:
Presented for the first time, The Sixty-First Court of the Krewe of Andalusia’s Royal Majesty Mrs. Andree Schlicher and His Royal Majesty King Maximillian II of Mexico, Ruler of the Second Mexican Empire and King of the Ball of Andalusia Mr. Jesse Garrett Regan. The King and Queen were honored at the Krewe of Andalusia’s ball on Jan. 21, 2017 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in City Park, New Iberia. Photo by Lee Ball.
Mardi Gras
Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide
17 Regal & Rural
An Account Of South Louisiana’s Mardi Gras Costume Designers
Valentine’s Day
Lasting Celebrations Of Love
24 Bake, Bake As Fast As He Can
Catching Up With New Iberia’s Gingerbread Man
26 Writing Romance
A Local Author’s Secret Double Life
The Bridal Guide
Setting The Scene For Your Wedding Day
33 Wedding Affairs With Cajun Flair
A Guide To Acadiana Venues And Wedding Services
40 Made To Order
Local Jewelers’ Custom Creations
Departments
10 Focus
43 On Trend
44 HomeStyle
46 Events
52 Books
53 Social Lights
Acadiana LifeStyle February 2017