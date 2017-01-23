SocialLights - Las Reinas Pasadas Debutant Tea
01/23/2017
Las Reinas Pasadas Debutant Tea
November 26, 2016
Photos: Lee Ball Photography
Las Reinas Pasadas, the Queens organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, hosted a tea to honor the krewe’s 2017 debutante coterie. The debutantes are Mary-Alizabeth Beaullieu, daughter of Gerald and Kaci Beaullieu IV; Grace Francis O’Brien, daughter of Dr. Kurt and Donna O’Brien; Avery Elise Byrom, daughter of Richard and April Byrom; Olivia Rose Dubois, daughter of Chad and Beth Dubois; Laura Inez Delcambre, daughter of Matthew and Alexis Delcambre; Grace Ann Landry, daughter of Malcolm and Laura Landry; Madeline Elise Breaux, daughter of Jon and Stephanie Breaux; Alexis Claire Dartez, daughter of Dexter and Marty Dartez; Caroline Anne LeBlanc, daughter of Lee and Keri LeBlanc; and Sophie Renee Regard, daughter of Emil and Simone Regard. The tea was held at the home of Provost and Jennifer Minvielle III.
