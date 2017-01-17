More Good Books

Skip to main content

01/17/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

By Raymond “Ray” Saadi — Book Editor

KILL OR BE KILLED

By James Patterson (Little, Brown $25)

Patterson, apparently not satisfied enough with delivering one good thriller, he’s invented a new genre’ he calls “BookShots,” four fast paced and intriguing thrillers in one volume. Included here are the “Women’s Murder Club,” Lindsay Boxer’s courtroom shocker and “Heist,” in which two rival gangs eistd attempt a diamond theft at the same time.


AN AVID READER 

By Robert Gottleib 

(Farrar. Straus and Giroux $28)

There are many fascinating insights into the publishing world in this excellent memoir by the former Editor of Simon and Shuster and Knopf, two giant publishing houses in New York. Gottleib reveals the fierce battles of publishers to sign public personalities like Salman Rushdie and Lauren Bacall to their catalog. Readers will appreciate his love of books and be captivated by portraits of his family and famous friends.



