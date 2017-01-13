Mardi Gras 2017
01/13/2017
Gallery: Mardi Gras Events 2017 [6 Images] Click any image to expand.
Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide
By Wynce Nolley
Saturday, Jan. 7
12th Annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball
The annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball is a themed adventure of fun, friends and Mardi Gras fanfare! Each year, Rio’s Ball Captain, Royalty and many dedicated members put on a party like no other.
Cajundome Convention Center,
444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette
8 p.m. • RioLafayette.com
Saturday, Jan. 14
Children’s Krewe d’Amusement Annual Ball
Cajundome Convention Center,
444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Children’s Krewe of Oberon Ball
Heymann Center,
1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Saturday, Jan. 21
Krewe de Joie de Vie Ball
Rayne Civic Center,
210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne • 7 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Saturday, Jan. 28
Krewe of Victoria XXIV Ball and Pageant
Cajundome Convention Center,
444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Saturday, Feb. 11
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. 59th
Annual Pageant and Ball
Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Mystic Krewe of Apollo Ball Masque XL
Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Sunday, Feb. 12
Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade
Canal, MLK & Main St.s,
Jeanerette • 1 p.m.
337-255-9539 • IberiaTravel.com
Courir de Mardi Gras
Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette. 337-233-4077 • Vermilionville.org
Friday, Feb. 17
Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Parade
Enjoy a Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups and Mardi Gras royalty. The parade route will be from Bank St. down Main St. to Jefferson, cross bridge down Front St. to Duperier St., left on Marie St. to City Park.
Historic Downtown New Iberia
6:30 p.m. • 337-367-6466
Facebook.com/KreweofAndalusia.
Krewe de Bayou Ball
Le Pavilion, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m. MardiGrasLafayette.com
Friday - Saturday, Feb. 17 - 18
Children’s Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras isn’t just for adults. Kids can get in on the fun, too. Parade through the park at 3 p.m. followed by a chicken chase and costume contest. Must be in traditional costume with a mask to participate. Live music 6 p.m. - midnight.
Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veteran Memorial Hwy., Eunice
337-457-2881 • CajunTravel.com
Saturday, Feb. 18
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade.
Starts at Carencro High. Ends by Carencro Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 11 a.m.
337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org
Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs.
Downtown, Lafayette. • 2 p.m.
ParadeForDogs.org
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade.
The Rio Parade is known for its colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette
6:30 p.m. • 337-984-6522
RioLafayette.com
Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball.
Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m.
337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org
Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade.
Lake Arthur • 2 p.m. • 337-774-3675
MardiGrasLafayette.com.
St. Martinville Rotary Club Ball
Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Order of the Troubadours Ball
Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 7 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Sunday, Feb. 19
Scott Mardi Gras Parade.
Downtown Scott. • 1 p.m.
337-269-5155 • MardiGrasLafayette.com
Krewe of Ezana Parade
Downtown Jeanerette • 1 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Wed-Tues, Feb. 22 - 28
Cajun Country Courir de Mardi Gras.
Downtown Eunice - 2nd St. area
337-457-7389 • CajunTravel.com
Friday, Feb. 24
“Kickoff” Parade
Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 6:30 p.m. 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Krewe of Xanadu Ball
Cajundome Convention Center,
444 Cajundome Blvd. • 8 p.m.
MardiGrasLafayette.com
Downtown Opelousas Mardi Gras Celebration
Get into the carnival spirit with live music Cajun and zydeco music by Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie. This celebration is held the Friday before Mardi Gras Day every year featuring a contest for the best Mardi Gras costume with prizes to be given away. Free admission.
Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas • 7 - 10 p.m.
CajunTravel.com
Krewe of Adonis Parade
Downtown Morgan City • 7 p.m.
CajunCoast.com
Friday - Sunday, Feb. 24 - 26
Lil Nate’s 7th Annual L’Argent Trailride,
Chicken Run & Parade
It’s Mardi Gras weekend in Opelousas with parades, a chicken run and zydeco headliners including Lil Nate, Chris Ardoin, Brian Jack and Leon Chavis. Friday, Feb. 24: Kickoff Dance with Lil Nate at Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame at 11154 Hwy. 190, Opelousas, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Rodeo at Yambilee Arena Building, located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas, featuring roping, barrel racing and buddy pickup at noon with dance and live music following from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: The trail ride leaves from the Yambilee Arena at noon; Parade leaves the Yambilee grounds
1 p.m. • CajunTravel.com
Friday-Tuesday, Feb. 24 - 28
Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.
Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides & games, live music, food vendors and parades rolling through the festival grounds.
800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com
Cajun Country Mardi Gras Celebration
This unique five-day celebration is not your typical idea of Mardi Gras with beads and doubloons. This one of a kind celebration begins the Friday before Mardi Gras Day, but the main event is the Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run.” Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, St. dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil’ Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie.
Downtown Eunice
CajunTravel.com