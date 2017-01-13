Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Mardi Gras 2017

01/13/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Gallery: Mardi Gras Events 2017 [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide 

By Wynce Nolley 

Saturday, Jan. 7

12th Annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball

The annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball is a themed adventure of fun, friends and Mardi Gras fanfare! Each year, Rio’s Ball Captain, Royalty and many dedicated members put on a party like no other.

Cajundome Convention Center, 

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette

8 p.m.  •  RioLafayette.com

 

Saturday, Jan. 14

Children’s Krewe d’Amusement Annual Ball

Cajundome Convention Center, 

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Children’s Krewe of Oberon Ball

Heymann Center, 

1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Saturday, Jan. 21

Krewe de Joie de Vie Ball

Rayne Civic Center, 

210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Saturday, Jan. 28

Krewe of Victoria XXIV Ball and Pageant

Cajundome Convention Center, 

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Saturday, Feb. 11

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. 59th 

Annual Pageant and Ball

Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Mystic Krewe of Apollo Ball Masque XL

Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m. 

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Sunday, Feb. 12  

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade 

Canal, MLK & Main St.s, 

Jeanerette • 1 p.m. 

337-255-9539  • IberiaTravel.com


Courir de Mardi Gras

Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette.  337-233-4077 • Vermilionville.org


Friday, Feb. 17

Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Parade 

Enjoy a Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups and Mardi Gras royalty. The parade route will be from Bank St. down Main St. to Jefferson, cross bridge down Front St. to Duperier St., left on Marie St. to City Park. 

Historic Downtown New Iberia

6:30 p.m. • 337-367-6466 

Facebook.com/KreweofAndalusia. 

Krewe de Bayou Ball

Le Pavilion, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m. MardiGrasLafayette.com 


Friday - Saturday, Feb. 17 - 18

Children’s Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras isn’t just for adults. Kids can get in on the fun, too. Parade through the park at 3 p.m. followed by a chicken chase and costume contest. Must be in traditional costume with a mask to participate. Live music 6 p.m. - midnight.

Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veteran Memorial Hwy., Eunice 

337-457-2881 • CajunTravel.com


Saturday, Feb. 18

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade. 

Starts at Carencro High. Ends by Carencro Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 11 a.m. 

337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org

 

Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs. 

Downtown, Lafayette. • 2 p.m. 

ParadeForDogs.org

 

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade. 

The Rio Parade is known for its colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette 

6:30 p.m. • 337-984-6522 

RioLafayette.com

 

Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball. 

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m. 

337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org

 

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade. 

Lake Arthur • 2 p.m. • 337-774-3675 

MardiGrasLafayette.com.


St. Martinville Rotary Club Ball

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com

      

Order of the Troubadours Ball

Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Sunday, Feb. 19

Scott Mardi Gras Parade. 

Downtown Scott. • 1 p.m. 

337-269-5155 • MardiGrasLafayette.com


Krewe of Ezana Parade

Downtown Jeanerette • 1 p.m. 

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Wed-Tues, Feb. 22 - 28

Cajun Country Courir de Mardi Gras. 

Downtown Eunice - 2nd St. area 

337-457-7389 • CajunTravel.com


Friday, Feb. 24 

“Kickoff” Parade 

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 6:30 p.m.  800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com


Krewe of Xanadu Ball

Cajundome Convention Center, 

444 Cajundome Blvd.  •  8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com


Downtown Opelousas Mardi Gras Celebration

Get into the carnival spirit with live music Cajun and zydeco music by Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie. This celebration is held the Friday before Mardi Gras Day every year featuring a contest for the best Mardi Gras costume with prizes to be given away. Free admission. 

Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas • 7 - 10 p.m. 

CajunTravel.com 


Krewe of Adonis Parade

Downtown Morgan City • 7 p.m.

CajunCoast.com


Friday - Sunday, Feb. 24 - 26

Lil Nate’s 7th Annual L’Argent Trailride, 

Chicken Run & Parade

It’s Mardi Gras weekend in Opelousas with parades, a chicken run and zydeco headliners including Lil Nate, Chris Ardoin, Brian Jack and Leon Chavis. Friday, Feb. 24: Kickoff Dance with Lil Nate at Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame at 11154 Hwy. 190, Opelousas, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Rodeo at Yambilee Arena Building, located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas, featuring roping, barrel racing and buddy pickup at noon with dance and live music following from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: The trail ride leaves from the Yambilee Arena at noon; Parade leaves the Yambilee grounds

1 p.m.  •  CajunTravel.com


Friday-Tuesday, Feb. 24 - 28

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.

Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides & games, live music, food vendors and parades rolling through the festival grounds. 

800-346-1958  •  GoMardiGras.com


Cajun Country Mardi Gras Celebration

This unique five-day celebration is not your typical idea of Mardi Gras with beads and doubloons. This one of a kind celebration begins the Friday before Mardi Gras Day, but the main event is the Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run.” Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, St. dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil’ Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie. 

Downtown Eunice 

CajunTravel.com

