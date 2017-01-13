Mardi Gras 2017

By Wynce Nolley

Saturday, Jan. 7

12th Annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball

The annual Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Ball is a themed adventure of fun, friends and Mardi Gras fanfare! Each year, Rio’s Ball Captain, Royalty and many dedicated members put on a party like no other.

Cajundome Convention Center,

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette

8 p.m. • RioLafayette.com

Saturday, Jan. 14

Children’s Krewe d’Amusement Annual Ball

Cajundome Convention Center,

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Children’s Krewe of Oberon Ball

Heymann Center,

1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 6:30 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Saturday, Jan. 21

Krewe de Joie de Vie Ball

Rayne Civic Center,

210 Frog Festival Dr., Rayne • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Saturday, Jan. 28

Krewe of Victoria XXIV Ball and Pageant

Cajundome Convention Center,

444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Saturday, Feb. 11

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc. 59th

Annual Pageant and Ball

Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Mystic Krewe of Apollo Ball Masque XL

Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Sunday, Feb. 12

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras Parade

Canal, MLK & Main St.s,

Jeanerette • 1 p.m.

337-255-9539 • IberiaTravel.com





Courir de Mardi Gras

Old-Fashion Mardi Gras Run. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette. 337-233-4077 • Vermilionville.org





Friday, Feb. 17

Krewe of Andalusia Mardi Gras Parade

Enjoy a Mardi Gras parade with marching bands, dance groups and Mardi Gras royalty. The parade route will be from Bank St. down Main St. to Jefferson, cross bridge down Front St. to Duperier St., left on Marie St. to City Park.

Historic Downtown New Iberia

6:30 p.m. • 337-367-6466

Facebook.com/KreweofAndalusia.

Krewe de Bayou Ball

Le Pavilion, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette • 8 p.m. MardiGrasLafayette.com





Friday - Saturday, Feb. 17 - 18

Children’s Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras isn’t just for adults. Kids can get in on the fun, too. Parade through the park at 3 p.m. followed by a chicken chase and costume contest. Must be in traditional costume with a mask to participate. Live music 6 p.m. - midnight.

Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veteran Memorial Hwy., Eunice

337-457-2881 • CajunTravel.com





Saturday, Feb. 18

Carencro Mardi Gras Parade.

Starts at Carencro High. Ends by Carencro Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 11 a.m.

337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org

Krewe des Chiens Parade for Dogs.

Downtown, Lafayette. • 2 p.m.

ParadeForDogs.org

Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade.

The Rio Parade is known for its colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette

6:30 p.m. • 337-984-6522

RioLafayette.com

Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball.

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m.

337-394-2233 • StMartinville.org

Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade.

Lake Arthur • 2 p.m. • 337-774-3675

MardiGrasLafayette.com.





St. Martinville Rotary Club Ball

Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com

Order of the Troubadours Ball

Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Rd., Lafayette • 7 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Sunday, Feb. 19

Scott Mardi Gras Parade.

Downtown Scott. • 1 p.m.

337-269-5155 • MardiGrasLafayette.com





Krewe of Ezana Parade

Downtown Jeanerette • 1 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Wed-Tues, Feb. 22 - 28

Cajun Country Courir de Mardi Gras.

Downtown Eunice - 2nd St. area

337-457-7389 • CajunTravel.com





Friday, Feb. 24

“Kickoff” Parade

Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette. Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds. 6:30 p.m. 800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com





Krewe of Xanadu Ball

Cajundome Convention Center,

444 Cajundome Blvd. • 8 p.m.

MardiGrasLafayette.com





Downtown Opelousas Mardi Gras Celebration

Get into the carnival spirit with live music Cajun and zydeco music by Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie. This celebration is held the Friday before Mardi Gras Day every year featuring a contest for the best Mardi Gras costume with prizes to be given away. Free admission.

Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas • 7 - 10 p.m.

CajunTravel.com





Krewe of Adonis Parade

Downtown Morgan City • 7 p.m.

CajunCoast.com





Friday - Sunday, Feb. 24 - 26

Lil Nate’s 7th Annual L’Argent Trailride,

Chicken Run & Parade

It’s Mardi Gras weekend in Opelousas with parades, a chicken run and zydeco headliners including Lil Nate, Chris Ardoin, Brian Jack and Leon Chavis. Friday, Feb. 24: Kickoff Dance with Lil Nate at Miller’s Zydeco Hall of Fame at 11154 Hwy. 190, Opelousas, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Rodeo at Yambilee Arena Building, located at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas, featuring roping, barrel racing and buddy pickup at noon with dance and live music following from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26: The trail ride leaves from the Yambilee Arena at noon; Parade leaves the Yambilee grounds

1 p.m. • CajunTravel.com





Friday-Tuesday, Feb. 24 - 28

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette.

Cajun Field, Lafayette. Carnival rides & games, live music, food vendors and parades rolling through the festival grounds.

800-346-1958 • GoMardiGras.com





Cajun Country Mardi Gras Celebration

This unique five-day celebration is not your typical idea of Mardi Gras with beads and doubloons. This one of a kind celebration begins the Friday before Mardi Gras Day, but the main event is the Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run.” Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, St. dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil’ Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie.

Downtown Eunice

CajunTravel.com