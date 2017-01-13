HomeStyle - 201 Settlers Trace

01/13/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Located in River Ranch on the corner of the Main Street Shopping Center, 201 Settlers Trace – 2410 is a premiere two bedroom and two bath penthouse. In addition to the coveted location, this condo features upgraded granite countertops, plumbing fixtures and sinks, wood floors, custom finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Living in this beautiful space also means receiving the perks of the Main Street condos, like a community pool and business center. This luxury space has all of the high-end amenities you could ask for. 201 Settlers Trace – 2410 is 1,249 square feet, and is listed at $250,000.





201 Settlers Trace – 2410, Lafayette

Cody Musgrove • 337-291-4772