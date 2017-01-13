Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

HomeStyle - 201 Settlers Trace

01/13/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Gallery: 201 Settlers Trace [14 Images] Click any image to expand.

Located in River Ranch on the corner of the Main Street Shopping Center, 201 Settlers Trace – 2410 is a premiere two bedroom and two bath penthouse. In addition to the coveted location, this condo features upgraded granite countertops, plumbing fixtures and sinks, wood floors, custom finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Living in this beautiful space also means receiving the perks of the Main Street condos, like a community pool and business center. This luxury space has all of the high-end amenities you could ask for. 201 Settlers Trace – 2410 is 1,249 square feet, and is listed at $250,000.


201 Settlers Trace – 2410, Lafayette 
Cody Musgrove • 337-291-4772

201 Settlers Trace Cody Musgrove

  • The Bad Seed

    01/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/14/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • Spiritual Wisdom on Life After Death

    01/15/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Explore the eternal nature of you! * see heaven before you die * meet with departed loved ones,...

  • Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

    01/15/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • The Bad Seed

    01/15/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/16/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/17/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/18/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • GICC Annual Banquet

    01/19/2017
    06:00PM

    Embrace Change with Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce! Keynote speaker for the night will be Jul...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • The Bad Seed

    01/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/14/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • Spiritual Wisdom on Life After Death

    01/15/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    Explore the eternal nature of you! * see heaven before you die * meet with departed loved ones,...

  • Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns

    01/15/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • The Bad Seed

    01/15/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/16/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/17/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/18/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • GICC Annual Banquet

    01/19/2017
    06:00PM

    Embrace Change with Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce! Keynote speaker for the night will be Jul...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/21/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    01/22/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • The Bad Seed

    01/22/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • VITA Tutor Training Workshops

    01/26/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join us for VITA’s Tutor Training Workshops on January 26th and February 2nd, 2017, from 5:00-7:3...

  • Travis Matte & the Kingpins

    01/29/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • VITA Tutor Training Workshops

    02/02/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join us for VITA’s Tutor Training Workshops on January 26th and February 2nd, 2017, from 5:00-7:3...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

2016 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle