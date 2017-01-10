Social Lights - PAW-T
01/10/2017
Angel Paws Adoption Center’s 15th Annual PAW-T
December 2, 2016
Photos: Submitted
The Angel Paws Adoption Center’s 15th Annual PAW-T was held on Friday, December 2 at the Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. Louisiana Red provided the musical entertainment. The more than 600 guests in attendance dined on food provided by the venue. There was also a live and silent auction. All proceed benefit the Angel Paws Adoption Center.