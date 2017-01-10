Social Lights - PAW-T

The Bad Seed 01/12/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/13/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/14/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

Spiritual Wisdom on Life After Death 01/15/2017 02:00PM — 04:00PM Explore the eternal nature of you! * see heaven before you die * meet with departed loved ones,...

The Bad Seed 01/15/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/16/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/17/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/18/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

GICC Annual Banquet 01/19/2017 06:00PM Embrace Change with Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce! Keynote speaker for the night will be Jul...

The Bad Seed 01/19/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/20/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/21/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

The Bad Seed 01/22/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...