Social Lights - PAW-T

01/10/2017 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

Angel Paws Adoption Center’s 15th Annual PAW-T

December 2, 2016 

Photos: Submitted

The Angel Paws Adoption Center’s 15th Annual PAW-T  was held on Friday, December 2 at the Pavilion at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel. Louisiana Red provided the musical entertainment. The more than 600 guests in attendance dined on food provided by the venue. There was also a live and silent auction. All proceed benefit the Angel Paws Adoption Center. 


