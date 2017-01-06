Skip to main content

Good Winter Reads

01/06/2017

Books

By Ray Saadi

 DEER ISLAND IN AUTUMN

By Robert J. Blackwell, Jr. 

(Page Publishing $49.95)

Local author, Blackwell, has written an absorbing novel of the fates and fortunes of the fictional Addison clan from 1840 to 1921 played out against a background of the fauna and flora of Terrebonne’s Deer Island. The book, two volumes in one, features fascinating facts about the history of the place and its’ early settlers. 


 

FIDELITY

By Jan Fedarcyk (Simon & Schuster $25)

The author’s background as former Assistant Director in charge of the Agency’s New York office, lends authenticity to the inner works of the agency. In the novel, her heroine, Kay Malloy, goes from a gung ho cop in Baltimore to a rookie FBI recruit charged with investigating the loss of Russian double agents.



