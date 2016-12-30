Killings From Jennings To Japan

12/30/2016 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Today

KILLING THE RISING SUN

By Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard

(Henry Holt & Co. $30)

O’Reilly’s gift for words and Dugard’s meticulous research combine to paint a picture of the horrors of war, particularly the infamous treatment of American servicemen by the Japanese. Among the many interesting revelations was that the iconic photo of General Douglas McArthur walking in knee-deep water to return to the Philippines would never have been made if a dock he requested had been built. On the use of the atomic bombs, both generals Eisenhower and McArthur argued forcibly against, arguing that the war was almost over, but evidence showed that the Japs were not even close to surrendering and newly installed president Harry Truman gave the go ahead. This is s powerful look at war and hopefully the writers will release a less horrific version for youngsters.





MURDER IN THE BAYOU

By Ethan Brown (Scribner $26)

Between 2005 and 2009, the bodies of eight women called the “Jeff Davis 8” were found in rural areas of Jennings, Louisiana, all victims of foul play. Police suspected a serial killer, spreading fear throughout the city, diminished somewhat by the news that all the women were “sex workers” operating out of the “no-tell motel,” Boudreaux Inn. Soon, despite rumors of drug trafficking, police corruption and powerful players, the cases remained unsolved. Author Brown, an investigative reporter, has bravely shone a light on these infamous crimes.







