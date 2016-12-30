Skip to main content

In This Issue: January 2017

12/30/2016 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print, Today

On The Cover:

Recently appointed Mayor of New Iberia, Freddie DeCourt, poses in Bouligny Plaza. In this issue, the exclusive personality profile of Mayor DeCourt discusses his rise in politics and what he plans to accomplish as he takes the reins. Photo by Fusion Photography.


Features  

12  Come One, Come All…And They Did 

     Old Masters Returned – Part 2 

20  Mardi Gras Map 

      Acadiana’s 2017 Fat Tuesday Guide 

25  Short & Sweet 

      2016 Sugar Cane Harvest Review 

29  2017 Most Interesting People 


New Year, New You 

15 Pick Your Purpose 

     A Better Community – A Better You 

18 The Science Of Sticking To It 

     New Year’s Resolutions That Last 

44 Control Alt Delete 

     Rebooting Yourself With A Social Media Detox 


Health & Fitness 

39 Shaping Up 

     Family Fitness 

41 Fitness In The Fast Lane 

     Achieving Goals And Avoiding Plateaus 


Departments 

6 Personality 

10 Focus 

22 HomeStyle 

24 Books 

48 Events 

53 Social Lights 

January 2017 Issue

New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

2016 Discover Iberia

 

