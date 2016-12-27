Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Social Lights - Royalty Reception

12/27/2016 09:07AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: In Print

Gallery: Downtown Business Association’s Royalty Reception [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

Photos: Fusion Photography

Downtown Business Association’s Royalty Reception 

On Monday, November 14, the New Iberia Downtown Business Association’s Royalty Reception was held at Victor’s Cafeteria. The event announced and honored the 2016 Royalty. Queen, Kelly Roark; King, Milton “Bo” Belanger; Grand Marshal, Phanat Xanamane. These honorees will be the Christmas parade royalty. On December 10, 2016, the lighting of the community tree will take place at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall and the parade will roll at 6 p.m.



Downtown Business Association’s Royalty Reception

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 


 

 

 

 

2016 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle