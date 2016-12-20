Skip to main content

Homestyle 2 - December 2016

12/20/2016

This home is being described as “enchanting,” and the details of this French Country abode are what really set it apart. Beyond the front iron-grilled doors is a spacious foyer, which is nestled between a formal dining room and an office. The two story living room boast a stately stone fireplace, beautiful wood floors and a balcony overlooking the living area. The kitchen is a dream for anyone who loves to cook or entertain, with plenty of workspace, fabulous granite, ample storage, including a walk-in pantry with etched glass doors. This home has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and exercise room, an upstairs media room and more! It’s listed at $849,000

204 Brookshire Gardens, Lafayette 
Allen Duhe • 337-254-7812

