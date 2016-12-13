Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Homestyle - December 2016

12/13/2016 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Home+Garden, In Print, Today

Gallery: 107 Beau Coteau Parkway, Broussard [17 Images] Click any image to expand.

107 Beau Coteau Parkway, Broussard 

107 Beau Coteau is a custom-built 3,930 square foot home located on a picturesque 1.64 acres in the countryside of Broussard. This home is stocked with wow-worthy features, like cathedral and trey ceilings. The true focal point of this home is a quaint small second story library with a stunning spiral staircase. The large master bedroom and bath includes a garden Jacuzzi tub, a spacious stand-alone shower and a workout area. The master bedroom also features a private patio accessed through French doors that overlooks the backyard. This contemporary home features four bedrooms and three baths. It’s listed at $559,500.

107 Beau Coteau Parkway, Broussard 

Lori McCarthy & Monica Lyon • 337-291-4761 

Lori McCarthy Monica Lyon 107 Beau Coteau Parkway, Broussard

