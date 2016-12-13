Skip to main content

Social Lights-December 2016

12/13/2016 07:00AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print, Today

New Iberia Beneath the Balconies 

November 6, 2016 

Photos: Lee Ball Photography

Beneath the Balconies is one of the Iberia Preservation Alliance and Main Street Program’s signature events. It took place on Sunday, Nov. 6 in downtown New Iberia. Delicious food, drinks, dancing and music kicked off at noon at the Shadows-on-the-Teche. The performances down Main Street started at 2 p.m. and lasted until 5 p.m. residents and tourists alike admired historic architecture while delighting in live theatre, comedy and music as they moved from balcony to balcony with the music of the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band. 


