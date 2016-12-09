Skip to main content

Books: December 2016

12/09/2016 10:56AM, Published by Robert Frey, Categories: Life+Leisure, In Print

Memoirs and Mysteries to Warm Your Heart

By Ray Saadi, Book Editor

 A LOW COUNTRY HEART

by Pat Conroy & others (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday $25)

“Hey, out there,” Conroy’s usual greeting, invites you to share his memories of his life in his beloved low country and the success of his many books: “The Great Santini,” “The Prince of Tides,” “Beach Music” and so many others. Fans are sure to find this final memoir by Conroy, who died in March, one of the most poignant stories he’s left us. His widow, Cassandra King Conroy, writes a beautiful introduction to this book, a certain treasure for his fans.

 THE WHISTLER

by John Grisham (Doubleday $28.95)

Lacy Stoltz, a lawyer and investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct, armed with evidence pointing to corruption of the worst kind by a female judge connected to a large casino on Native American land, begins an investigation that nearly costs her her life.  Grisham might have spent many hours in a casino researching this book, but if he did, he gives no advice on how to win at Blackjack.



