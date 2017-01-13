Acadiana Lifestyle

Skip to main content

SocialLights - Las Reinas Pasadas Debutant Tea

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Las Reinas Pasadas, the Queens organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, hosted a tea to honor the krewe’s 2017 debutante coterie.
Come One, Come All…And They Did

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

“It was marvelous, just marvelous, and I think it is one of the most wonderful continuing art activities that the library puts on!”
A Harvest Review

By Robert Frey, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

2016 Louisiana Sugar Cane Season
Mardi Gras 2017

By Robert Frey, 01/13/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide
More Good Books

By Robert Frey, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Thrillers and Memoirs that Captivate the Reader
HomeStyle - 201 Settlers Trace

By Robert Frey, 01/13/2017, Categories: In Print, Home+Garden, Today

Check out this 2br, 2ba penthouse on the Main Street Shopping Center in River Ranch.
The Science Of Sticking To It

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/10/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

How many times at the end of the year have you said: I’m going to eat better, lose weight, stop smoking, curb alcohol, exercise, and then what happens?
  • Harlem Ambassadors in New Iberia

    02/04/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...

