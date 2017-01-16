Skip to main content

Acadiana Lifestyle

Featured Galleries

Giving Back
Pastor Tommy Faulk
Downtown Business Association’s Royalty Reception
207 Sabal Palms, Youngsville
2016 Year in Review
Arceneaux Ford Christmas Party

In Print

Medium dr 20ellen 20mullen

Health Notes - Is This The Flu?

Shop+Eat+Drink

Medium shoppers2

Be Local Buy Local

Life+Leisure

Medium christmas 20party 12

Tacky Christmas Sweater Party

Sports

Medium peter 20bike

Tri Tri Again

Home+Garden

Medium brookshire 20garden 1

HomeStyle - 201 Brookshire Gardens, Lafayette

Health+Wellness

Medium dr 20ellen 20mullen

Health Notes - December 2016

Featured Articles

The Science Of Sticking To It

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/10/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

How many times at the end of the year have you said: I’m going to eat better, lose weight, stop smoking, curb alcohol, exercise, and then what happens?
Read More »

Social Lights - PAW-T

By Robert Frey, 01/10/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

Angel Paws Adoption Center’s 15th Annual PAW-T
Read More »

Fitness In The Fast Lane

By Robert Frey, 01/06/2017, Categories: In Print, Health+Wellness, Today

Achieving Goals And Avoiding Plateaus
Read More »

From the Publisher: January 2017

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/06/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Optimistic About 2017
Read More »

Good Winter Reads

By Robert Frey, 01/06/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Adventures From Deer Island to NYC
Read More »

HomeStyle - 207 Sabal Palms, Youngsville

By Robert Frey, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Home+Garden, Today

207 Sabal Palms Row is a waterfront three bedroom, two bath 1,876 square foot, split floor home with a two car garage.
Read More »

Control Alt Delete

By Robert Frey, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

Rebooting Yourself With a Social Media Detox
Read More »

  • The Bad Seed

    01/16/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/17/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/18/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • GICC Annual Banquet

    01/19/2017
    06:00PM

    Embrace Change with Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce! Keynote speaker for the night will be Jul...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/21/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    01/22/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • The Bad Seed

    01/22/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • The Bad Seed

    01/16/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/17/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/18/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • GICC Annual Banquet

    01/19/2017
    06:00PM

    Embrace Change with Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce! Keynote speaker for the night will be Jul...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/19/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/20/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • The Bad Seed

    01/21/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

    01/22/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • The Bad Seed

    01/22/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

  • VITA Tutor Training Workshops

    01/26/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join us for VITA’s Tutor Training Workshops on January 26th and February 2nd, 2017, from 5:00-7:3...

  • Travis Matte & the Kingpins

    01/29/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    Bar hours 3-9 p.m. Live music from 4-8 p.m. Happy Hour 3-4 p.m. 21+ ONLY

  • VITA Tutor Training Workshops

    02/02/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Join us for VITA’s Tutor Training Workshops on January 26th and February 2nd, 2017, from 5:00-7:3...

  • Harlem Ambassadors in New Iberia

    02/04/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...

Add Your Event View More
New! Read The Issue Online

 

 

2016 Discover Iberia

 

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Interested in:
Email Format

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Acadiana Lifestyle