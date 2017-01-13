Acadiana Lifestyle

Public Meetings on Flood Recovery Spending Plan 02/03/2017 09:30AM The state Office of Community Development has again scheduled a series of public meetings for Lou...

Harlem Ambassadors in New Iberia 02/04/2017 05:00PM — 08:00PM Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.