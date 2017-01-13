Acadiana Lifestyle

In This Issue: February 2017
By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Today
By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Today
By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Today
By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today
By Robert Frey, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today
By Robert Frey, 01/13/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure
The state Office of Community Development has again scheduled a series of public meetings for Lou...
Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
The state Office of Community Development has again scheduled a series of public meetings for Lou...
Are You Ready For Some Basketball??? #wecna is bringing to Iberia Parish once again "The #HarlemA...
Healthy Start Community Baby Shower
Celebrating pregnant women and families with children under two years old. Come out for lots of f...