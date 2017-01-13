Skip to main content

201 Settlers Trace
Mardi Gras Events 2017
PAW-T
Fitness In The Fast Lane
2016 Year in Review

More Good Books

Medium shoppers2

Be Local Buy Local

Medium sticking 20to 20it

The Science Of Sticking To It

Medium peter 20bike

Tri Tri Again

Medium sabal 20palms 2

HomeStyle - 207 Sabal Palms, Youngsville

Medium 1a7 20dusti 20

Fitness In The Fast Lane

In This Issue: February 2017

By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

Check out Acadiana LifeStyle February 2017 issue on stands now.
Books: Love, War And Politics

By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Bake, Bake As Fast As He Can

By Robert Frey, 01/30/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

Catching Up With New Iberia’s Gingerbread Man
SocialLights - Las Reinas Pasadas Debutant Tea

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

Las Reinas Pasadas, the Queens organization of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, hosted a tea to honor the krewe’s 2017 debutante coterie.
Come One, Come All…And They Did

By Christy Quebedeaux, 01/23/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

“It was marvelous, just marvelous, and I think it is one of the most wonderful continuing art activities that the library puts on!”
A Harvest Review

By Robert Frey, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today

2016 Louisiana Sugar Cane Season
Mardi Gras 2017

By Robert Frey, 01/13/2017, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure

Acadiana’s Fat Tuesday Guide
  • Healthy Start Community Baby Shower

    02/22/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    Celebrating pregnant women and families with children under two years old. Come out for lots of f...

  • Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade

    02/25/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    The Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade will be held Saturday, February 25th at 11am!! The Grand Marsha...

