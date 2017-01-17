Acadiana Lifestyle

The Bad Seed 01/21/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM The Bad Seed, by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March takes place at Cité des Ar...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.